Police kill armed carjacking suspect in San Jose shootout

Police shot and killed a man suspected of an attempted armed carjacking in San Jose 's Rose Garden neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Authorities did not say when the shooting occurred, but first tweeted about the incident at 7:28 p.m.

According to police, the adult male suspect, while driving a stolen vehicle, attempted to carjack another vehicle in Santa Clara while armed with a handgun, but was unsuccessful.

While driving the initial stolen vehicle back to San Jose, he caused "a serious traffic collision" at the intersection of Hedding Street and Park Avenue.

Officers arrived on the scene when police said the suspect immediately shot at them. Authorities returned fire and struck the man at least one time. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

"I mean there was a few shots at first and then a rapid succession," a witness told KPIX . "It happened so fast, shots were fired before I even knew what was going on, I was honestly ducking and covering if there was any stray bullets going anywhere."

The responding officers were unarmed and the uninvolved people in the collision received “minor to moderate injuries.”

No other information was released.