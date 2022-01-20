ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

Property transfers for Jan. 19

By Times-Mail
Times-Mail
Times-Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTrwI_0dr1JS2a00

The following is a list of property transfers from the Lawrence County Auditor's office. The information includes the address of the property sold, seller, buyer, gross sale price and date of filing:

Jan. 5

245 Rabbitsville Road, Mitchell; Natasha L. Guthrie, Paoli, sold to Rasen Properties LLC, Mitchell; $110,000; Dec. 22.

528 S St., Bedford; Angela L. Branum, Bedford, sold to Ryan B. Pemberton, Bedford; $138,500; Dec. 23.

1506 Hillcrest Road, Bedford; Gary J. and Patricia A. Bolton, Fayetteville, Georgia, sold to Heather D. Stillman, Bedford; $145,500; Dec. 29.

106 Mapleton Drive, Bedford; Jon P. and Vicky P. Woody, Bedford, sold to Jonathon J. Woody, Bedford; $175,000; Dec. 30.

223 Anderson Road, Bedford; James W. Bayne, Gosport, sold to Dora M. Fleetwood, Bedford; $160,300; Dec. 23.

534 Thompson Lane, Mitchell; James W. and Norma D. Pemberton, Mitchell, sold to Marilyn S. Hutslar, Paoli, and Travis J. Wesley, Loogootee, and Brandi Johnson, Orleans; $1.

579 E. State Road 60, Mitchell; Pamela L. Beretta, Mitchell, sold to Kristina L. and Reagan A. Leonard, Mitchell; $65,000; Dec. 21.

907 Lawrence St., Mitchell; Douglas J. Tolbert, Mitchell, sold to Joseph Malec, Keansburg, New Jersey; $70,000; Dec. 21.

Jan. 6

2060 US 50 East, Bedford; Weatherwax Holdings LLC, Hamilton, Ohio, sold to Larry W. and Nancy Limp, Bedford; $375,000; Nov. 10.

73 Walnut Heights, Bedford; William D. and Lisa C. Brinkworth, Bedford, sold to Robert D. Walker, Bedford; $4,000; Dec. 28.

511 Spencer Pike Road, Springville; Ronald E. Thompson and Marilyn G. Kimmel, Springville, sold to Ronald E. Thompson, Springville; $37,000; Dec. 29.

Jan. 7

6841 State Road 54 West, Springville; Raymond and Rosella Strauser, Springville, sold to Frank J. Sullivan II, Bedford; $95,000; Jan. 3.

The Trails, Mitchell; Evelyn Noblitt, trustee of a revocable trust, sold to Kevin M. and Onalee I. Giggy, Mitchell; $5,000; Dec. 27.

3540 Springville-Judah Road, Bedford; William D. Moore, Mitchell, sold to David Sheldon, Bedford; $25,000; Dec. 22.

20 Fleetwood Estates, Bedford; Bryan D. Sickel, Oolitic, and Alisha N. Martin, Bedford, sold to Randy S. Jr. and Brittani D. Baker, Norman; $154,500; Dec. 30.

272 Donica Church Road, Bedford; Zachary Shields, Bedford, sold to Keith D. and Arin R. Wisley, Bedford; $230,000; Dec. 30.

North Ninth Street, Mitchell; Robbie Fletcher, executrix of the Estate of Jack Chastain, Elkhart, sold to Walter D. and Judy L. Moore, Mitchell; $10,000; Dec. 28.

Logan Donica Road, Bedford; Roger Butcher, Bedford, sold to Benjamin P. Ingram III, Ellettsville; $52,500; Jan. 3.

241 North Pike Road, Springville; Robert D. New, Bedford, sold to Sheldon and Randi Kinser, Springville; $30,000; Dec. 22.

901 Lilac Lane, Bedford; Beth Anne Harrell, successor trustee of Crane Family Trust, Bedford, sold to Lois M. Carpenter, Columbus; $198,500; Dec. 30.

1401 Fourth St., Bedford; Estate of Norma I. Crane, Bedford, sold to Stephenie Hill and Jason Evans, Bedford; $36,000; Nov. 11.

1401 Fourth St., Bedford; Stephenie Hill and Jason Evans, Bedford, sold to Stephenie Hill, Bedford; $36,000; Dec. 8.

9659 State Road 37, Bedford; Cheri L. Barlow, Bedford, sold to Darla and David Jarrett, 113 Hardin Ridge Road, Bedford; $270,000; Dec. 28.

1759 State Road 60 East, Mitchell; Mary Kern, Bloomington, sold to Gregory M and Becky Sue Taylor, Mitchell; $85,000; Dec. 29.

524 Avoca-Eureka Road, Bedford; Edward M. Hayes, Bedford, and Jessie Hayes Dudley, Myakka City, Florida, sold to Riley D. Smith, Bedford; $114,000; Dec. 29.

713 Q St., Bedford; First Free Methodist Church of Bedford, sold to Jason E. and Rachel M. Lefler, Bedford; $80,000; Dec. 29.

Jan. 10

909 Orchard St., Mitchell; Diana L. Caudell, Mitchell, Kevin R. Hamilton, Harrison, Ohio, Denise L. Riker, Bedford and Deborah L. Terrell Bedford, sold to Michael R. Ryan, Mitchell; $148,000; Jan. 6.

476 N. Ninth St., Mitchell; Estate of Jack Chastain, Robbie Fletcher, executrix, Elkhart, sold to Morgan-Ann L. Rife and Damian I. Davis, Orleans; $135,000; Dec. 29.

2516 Dixie Highway, Bedford; Sherry D. Robinson, Charlestown, sold to Neomia J. Tinley, Bedford; $98,900; Nov. 10

Contact Times-Mail Staff Writer Carol Johnson at cjohnson@tmnews.com or 812-277-7252.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paoli, IN
State
New Jersey State
City
Gosport, IN
City
Columbus, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
City
Bedford, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
Local
Indiana Business
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
City
Charlestown, IN
State
Georgia State
County
Lawrence County, IN
City
Springville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rasen Properties Llc#Weatherwax Holdings Llc#Trails#Onalee I
Times-Mail

Times-Mail

484
Followers
325
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bedford, IN from Times-Mail.

 http://tmnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy