Smithfield, NC

New drive-thru COVID testing site opening in Smithfield

WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Smithfield, N.C. — Johnston County is opening another drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Smithfield next week. On Jan. 25,...

ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

