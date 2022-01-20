ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Story: Jesus, Miracle Doctor

By Sabbath School Lesson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSengphet was a highly regarded medical doctor at the largest hospital in one of the provinces of Laos. But he was powerless to cure his son’s disease. His adult son came down with the mysterious illness while working in Bangkok, Thailand. The young man was treated by Bangkok physicians but did...

4: Jesus, Our Faithful Brother – SPD Discipleship Video

P>This video is produced by the South Pacific Division Discipleship team. Leigh Rice is the leader of the Discipleship Ministry Team at the South Pacific Division of Seventh-day Adventists that produces this series of videos. Discussion happens when you post your thoughts in a comment form under a day's lesson....
Inside Story: Drinking With Villagers

The villagers in rural northern Taiwan didn’t seem interested in Bible studies. Many worshiped at one of the two Christian churches in the village, while others spent their time drinking alcohol. The churchgoers shunned the drinkers. What could I do?. I resolved to follow Jesus’ example and befriend the...
Tuesday: Flesh and Blood Like Us

Hebrews says that Jesus adopted our human nature so that He could represent us and could die for us (Hebrews 2:9, Hebrews 2:14-16; Hebrews 10:5-10). Here is the foundation of the plan of salvation and our only hope for eternal life. Matthew 16:17, Galatians 1:16, 1 Corinthians 15:50, and Ephesians...
Wednesday: Perfect Through Sufferings

Hebrews 2:10, Hebrews 2:17-18, and Hebrews 5:8-9 . What was the function of suffering in Jesus’ life?. The apostle says that God made Jesus “perfect through sufferings.” This expression is surprising. The author has said that Jesus is “the radiance of the glory of God and the exact imprint of his nature” (Hebrews 1:3, ESV) and that He is sinless, spotless, undefiled, and holy (Hebrews 4:15, Hebrews 7:26-28, Hebrews 9:14, Hebrews 10:5-10). Jesus did not have to overcome any kind of moral or ethical imperfection. He was perfect both morally and ethically.
Mount Airy News

There is victory in Jesus

II Corinthians 15:57 “But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”. We’ve been studying the Word of God to best understand what it means to be “in Christ.” We will see today the victory we have over our spiritual enemy, over the world system, and over our flesh, by being in Christ Jesus the Lord. But first an admonition (warning counsel, gentle rebuke) for those who are not living a victorious life in Christ: The church (organization) in the world today seems to be just that — in the world, rather than in Christ.
Sabbath: Jesus, the Giver of Rest

Hebrews 1 and 2 focused on the enthronement of Jesus as the ruler and liberator of God’s people. Hebrews 3 and 4 introduce Jesus as the one who will provide rest for us. This progression makes sense once we remember that the Davidic covenant promised that God would give the promised king and his people “rest” from their enemies (2 Samuel 7:10-11). This rest is available to us now that Jesus is seated at the right hand of God.
Jesus Died as me as Well as for me

While I was in Cradle Roll Sabbath School, before I could even read, I was mesmerized by a picture in my Bible of Jesus dying on the cross. I would study it in church as the preacher preached. As I took in the entire scene, one thought kept reverberating in my heart, Jesus died for me. One night when I was seven I put my Bible away to fall asleep. As I lay there contemplating that picture, the Holy Spirit was painting that very scene on my heart. That night I decided to give my heart to Jesus and be baptized because Jesus died for me.
Thursday: The Brother as a Model

In this passage Jesus is the culmination of a long list of characters whom the apostle provides as exemplars of faith. This passage calls Jesus “the founder and perfecter of our faith” (ESV). The Greek word archegos (“founder”) can also be translated “pioneer.” Jesus is the pioneer of the race in the sense that He runs ahead of the believers. In fact, Hebrews 6:20 calls Jesus our “forerunner.” The word “perfecter” gives the idea that Jesus had displayed faith in God in the purest form possible. This passage teaches both that Jesus is the first one to have run our race with success and that He is the one who perfected the art of what living by faith is all about.
Monday: Because of Unbelief

Joshua and Caleb agreed that the land was good and did not dispute the fact that people there were strong and the cities fortified. But they said that God was with them and that He would bring them into the land (Numbers 14:7-9). Yet, the people who saw God destroy Egypt through plagues (Exodus 7-12), annihilate Pharaoh’s army in the Red Sea (Exodus 14), provide bread from heaven (Exodus 16) and water from the rock (Exodus 17), as well as manifest His continuing presence and guidance through the cloud (Exodus 40:36-38) — they failed to trust in Him now. It is a tragic irony that the generation who saw such mighty displays of God’s power became a symbol of faithlessness (Nehemiah 9:15-17, Psalm 106:24-26, 1 Corinthians 10:5-10).
The Independent

Thich Nhat Hanh, influential Zen Buddhist monk, dies at 95

Thich Nhat Hanh, the revered Zen Buddhist monk who helped pioneer the concept of mindfulness in the West and socially engaged Buddhism in the East has died. He was 95.A post on the monk's verified Twitter page attributed to The International Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism said that Nhat Hanh, known as Thay to his followers, died at Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam.“We invite our beloved global spiritual family to take a few moments to be still, to come back to our mindful breathing, as we together hold Thay in our hearts,” a follow-up post read.Born...
The Courier

By His Grace: Remain in the faith, all is not lost!

“To Timothy, a beloved son: Grace, mercy, and peace from God the Father and Christ Jesus our Lord.”  The Apostle Paul’s second letter to Timothy is one of encouragement in remembrance of his consistent unwavering faith, and the responsibilities that accompany it. Paul, while he himself is in prison for sharing the gospel,...
AFP

Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to West dies in Vietnam

One of the world's most influential Buddhist monks, Thich Nhat Hanh, died in Vietnam Saturday at age 95, his Zen teaching organization said in a statement posted to the peace activist's Twitter account. The meditation master "passed away peacefully" at the Tu Hieu Temple in the city of Hue, Vietnam's Buddhist heartland, the Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism said. "We invite our beloved global spiritual family to take a few moments to be still, to come back to our mindful breathing, as we together hold Thay in our hearts," the organization said on Nhat Hanh's Twitter account, using the Vietnamese word for teacher. The monk-turned-peace-activist credited with bringing mindfulness to the West -- from the homes of Hollywood celebrities to Silicon Valley boardrooms -- returned to his home country of Vietnam in 2018 after spending nearly four decades in exile in France.
The Press

‘Scream: The True Story’: Inside the Horrific Findings of the Documentary

One thing that may be more terrifying than a scary movie is a scary documentary. In Scream: The True Story, paranormal investigator Steve Shippy, and psychic medium Cindy Kaza dig into the horrific history of serial killer Danny Rolling. The string of murders committed by “The Gainesville Ripper” served as a basis for the 1996 slasher flick Scream.
The Independent

Voices: If you’re using the Bible to condemn being gay, you’re reading it wrong

In one of the more bizarre stories of the week, a Christian couple has reportedly refused to allow a gay couple to view their home.Luke Main, 33, and his wife, Dr Joanna Brunker, 34, put their cottage up for sale with estate agency Purplebricks. They screened potential viewers by asking, “Would you mind telling us a bit about your position and circumstances when you have a moment please?”You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a standard question about whether potential viewers have a property to sell, have a mortgage in place, or whether they’re just time-wasters fancying nosing around someone...
BBC

Canadian doctor delivers 'Miracle' baby on flight

A Canadian doctor has told of her joy after delivering a "Miracle" baby on an overnight flight to Uganda. Dr Aisha Khatib, a professor at the University of Toronto, was about one hour into her Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Entebbe when the call went out. A Ugandan migrant...
The Daily Sun

How to toilet train your toddler

I recently tried toilet training my 32-month-old, but after a few days of no success, I decided to stop. A friend tells me to hang in there, but my pediatrician says my son isn’t ready. She suggests I try again in a few months. Your thoughts?
archercountynews.com

Breakfast with Jesus

“When they had gone ashore, they saw a charcoal fire there, with fish on it, and bread. Jesus said to them, “Bring some of the fish that you have just caught.” So Simon Peter went aboard and hauled the net ashore, full of large fish, a hundred fifty-three of them; and though there were so many, the net was not torn. Jesus said to them, ‘Come and have breakfast.’ Now none of the disciples dared to…
Sunday: The Land as a Place of Rest

The land of Canaan was the inheritance that God had promised to their father Abraham because he had obeyed God’s voice and left his country to go to the Promised Land (Genesis 11:31-12:4). God’s purpose in giving the land to Israel was not simply for them to possess it....
