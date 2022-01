Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the United States, but there are significant disparities by race and ethnicity. While the rate of new cases is similar for white and Black patients, the death rate for Black cancer patients continues to be higher (173 per 100,000 people) than for white individuals (153 for white individuals). While the gap has narrowed over the past two decades, it remains significant. Disparities exist for several types of cancer, including prostate, colorectal, breast cancer, and multiple myeloma. Yet despite higher death rates, all minorities, especially Black patients, have been and continue to be underrepresented in clinical research and registries.

