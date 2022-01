Editor’s Note: Faith columnist Ronda Gould offers Caron Massey her space in these week to introduce the author. I would like to introduce you to my friend, Caron. Although she is a sassy red-head and tough as nails when it comes to handling the hard situations, she is very much a gentle spirit and loves her Jesus with all her might. She is fearless when it comes to speaking about Him and how important it is that we follow HIS mission of saving the lost. She believes in His mission so courageously that she wrote a book about drawing closer to Him and ALL the proceeds are going to YWAM Living Rivers Missions. You can find Caron and the book at In The Stillness Facebook page.

WINCHESTER, KY ・ 10 DAYS AGO