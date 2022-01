Regina Greene’s 22-year-old son has been detained in the D.C. Jail since October. For the past few weeks, she says, he has been coughing when they speak on the phone. She said he got tested for COVID-19 last week, but still didn’t know the answer by Wednesday. Concerned, she has emailed several D.C. officials to ask about her son’s medical needs.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO