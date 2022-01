The US government is reportedly reviewing the cloud computing arm of Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba to determine whether or not it poses a risk to national security. As reported by Reuters, the Biden administration launched the probe to find out more about how Alibaba Cloud stores the data of US clients including personal information and intellectual property and to see if the Chinese government could gain access to it. According to people familiar with the matter that spoke to the news outlet, the potential for China to disrupt access to information stored on the company's cloud computing service is also a concern.

