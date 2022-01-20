ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honesdale, PA

Honesdale offering cash bonus for community pool lifeguards

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYQ8t_0dr1G19900

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While frigid temperatures and snow may not have you thinking about swimming, the Honesdale Brough Council has announced they are accepting applications for summer season lifeguards. Those who are applying could gain a one-time $150 bonus.

According to the council, positions available are for seasonal lifeguards and pool personnel for admissions and concessions at the Honesdale Area Pool.

Scammers using police officer’s names, badge, case numbers in elaborate ‘warrant scam’

Honesdale community says they have been affected by the nationwide shortage of lifeguards . To combat the shortage the Honesdale Parks & Recreation Commission and Borough Council have decided to offer a one-time $150 bonus to guards who work a minimum of eight weeks this season.

In a statement the council stated:

Even though we are in the dead of winter, the Honesdale Pool is always at the top of our collective minds here at the borough.

The pool simply cannot open if we do not have enough lifeguards. Setting higher hourly wages and now adding this bonus to lifeguards and personnel that join the team this upcoming season allows us to be competitive in the recruitment of these important employees.

James Jennings, Chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee

If you are applying for a lifeguard position you must have a lifeguard, CPR and first aid certification. The deadline to apply is April 1st at 3:00 p.m. to be eligible for the cash bonus offer.

Applications, including a full job description, are available at Borough Hall at 958 Main Street, Honesdale, PA 18431 or by visiting HonesdaleBorough.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

New Geisinger clinic opens in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new specialty clinic opened on Monday in the Hazleton area, Geisinger multi-specialty clinic will bring services offered at other Geisinger facilities closer to the southern Luzerne County community, Eyewitness News had the opportunity to check out the new clinic located on 1525 North Church Street in Hazle Township. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PennDOT issues alert for drivers in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- PennDOT has issued an alert warning drivers in Susquehanna County that I-81 Northbound is currently closed due to a vehicle fire. The closure impacts the area between Exit 223 New Milford and Exit 230 Great Bend.   Roads are expected to reopen by 12 PM.  For more information on travel conditions visit the PennDOT website […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, PA
Honesdale, PA
Government
City
Honesdale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WBRE

Accessing some IRS documents online will soon require a selfie

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Uncle Sam is getting ready to start using facial recognition technology for some online tax filers. Soon taxpayers will be required to provide a selfie to a third-party identity verification company to do certain things online through the IRS. But some local residents say it’s unnecessary. “I really don’t think so. […]
INTERNET
WBRE

Luzerne County locals board bus for pro-life rally in DC

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some local residents were up early Friday morning to head to Washington D.C. for the 49th annual march for life. This bus left from st. Elizabeth ann seton parish in Swoyersville at 6:30 am. Organizers tell Eyewitnesses News they are seeing a change in the age of participants from older […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Jennings
WBRE

Eyewitness to History: Fingerprints

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Wilkes-Barre to Scranton, Williamsport to Stroudsburg, and everywhere in between, our area has a rich past, and in many cases, much of it is still visible in this week’s Eyewitness to History. In the spring of 1989, Eyewitness News anchor Vic Vetters reminded everyone to ‘always be looking up.’ “Every […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Crews battle Newport Township house fire, frozen hydrants slowed process

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews battle smoke in cold temperatures in a Newport Township house fire, Saturday. Smoke was seen for a distance as Newport Township Fire Department responded to a double complex home for the report of a fire around 1:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Main Avenue. According to […]
NEWPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Parks Recreation#Parks And Recreation#The Honesdale Area Pool#Borough Council#The Honesdale Pool#Cpr#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Pa. Department of Conservation accepting applications for grants to fund parks, recreation

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced on Friday, Jan 21 that grant applications are now being accepted for recreation and conservation projects across the state. “DCNR grants have a tremendous impact in helping communities with local park acquisition and improvements, trails and river access […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Coroner: Johnstown man found frozen to death

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Another person has died due to the extreme winter weather in Cambria County this week, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees. Daryl Lewis, 63, of Johnstown was found dead due to hypothermia on his steps outside his apartment, located at the 100 block of Adams Street, by another occupant of […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WBRE

Gov. Wolf awards $8 million for increasing school safety

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf today announced on Friday, Jan. 21 that $8 million in Safe School Targeted grants have been awarded to 303 local education agencies to help make schools safer throughout the Commonwealth. The grants will be used by the local education agencies to help fund things such as enacting new […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Pa. confirms feds investigating reported unemployment system hack; announces free credit-monitoring

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) said Friday it will provide unemployment compensation claimants free credit monitoring and confirmed it has “been coordinating with relevant federal partners on the investigation” into the apparent hack. In a release to media, the department said it “is taking precautionary step​s to protect claimants even […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania lawmakers make new push to privatize liquor sales

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For decades, Republicans have tried to get Pennsylvania out of the booze business, but have been unsuccessful. However, a new approach that would let voters decide may have the GOP popping champagne corks in the next few years. “I want to take the government out of the liquor business very simply […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy