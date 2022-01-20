Here’s when Iron Gwazi will open at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens (Busch Gardens)

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced an opening date for its new coaster, Iron Gwazi.

The ride will open on March 11.

Busch Gardens said the ride is North America’s tallest, fastest and steepest hybrid coaster.

Iron Gwazi will plunge riders from a 206 foot-tall peak into a 91-degree drop, reaching top speeds of 76 miles per hour.

Busch Gardens said riders on Iron Gwazi will experience a dozen airtime moments, including three inversions, as they sink into crocodile-inspired thrills.

Elements of Gwazi, the classic wooden coaster, are integrated into the ride. The new coaster also features all-new thrill components and a reimagined track layout, Busch Gardens said.

Annual pass members can be one of the first to ride Iron Gwazi during exclusive preview days.

