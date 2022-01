I was about to leave, and Bill Self Sr. asked me one more time. “Want something else to take with you? A Coke?”. This was October of 2015 — in the living room of Margaret and Bill Sr., the parents of Kansas basketball coach Bill Self — when I said I was fine. Bill Sr. insisted, though: You sure you don’t want another water for the road?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO