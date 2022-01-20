ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Woman charged in Athens County drug bust

By Jessica Patterson
 3 days ago

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A woman is facing charges after a traffic stop in Athens County led to a drug bust.

According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Southern Central Ohio Major Crimes Unit conducted a traffic stop on Washington Road in Albany in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.

Deputies say when they made contact with the driver, they saw suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle. Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith says the driver, identified by authorities as Lisa A. Creech, 61, of Albany, was detained at the scene, and during a search of the vehicle deputies seized “several bags containing suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and materials used in narcotics trafficking.”

Authorities say Creech was arrested and charged with Possession of Drugs and Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, both 2nd-degree felonies. She is being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without bond.

