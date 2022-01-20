ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

AUDIO: Erase//Evolve – “Hearing Your Voice Would Make the Distance Disappear”

By Bslowbro
breakingandentering.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelodic hardcore outfit Erase//Evolve are out with a new EP. These three tracks encompass themes...

breakingandentering.net

Comments / 0

Related
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Cloak – “Anything for You”

“Dreamcore” artist Cloak has a new EP out. By “dreamcore” we refer to an overall fuzzy mood with elements taken from emo, shoegaze, ambient, and indie rock. Dedicated to his girlfriend, Cloak wrote these songs about emotional turmoil that can manifest in relationships. There’s hard-hitting topics from your mind playing tricks on you to dwelling on inadequacies to being saved from oneself – the black and white sun is certainly a fitting touch. It’s a personal and ruminative release from Cloak about being your own worst enemy.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Graysea – “The Greatest Weapon”

Metalcore upstarts Graysea have their third single out, and it’s one to break out your dancing shoes for. “The Greatest Weapon” is a high-intensity blitzkrieg of a song, wasting no time to get the frenzy going. Things eventually breakdown, but the initial surge of music is enough to get your heart pounding. Whether your a fan of thrash, punk, metal or just living life in extremes, Graysea has something for you, and it’s represented in this song. Keep your eyes out for more from the band, and check out “The Greatest Weapon” here:
ROCK MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Illuminated Void – “Illuminated Void”

Dark ambient project Illuminated Void (of Sleestak) released an eponymous album. Referred to as a “hypnagogic fever dream,” these six tracks explore liminal spaces of the realms within oneself, appearing both dark and heavenly at the same time. Portals, pathways, and rituals lie ahead with phantasmagorical imagery. It’s a palpably magical experiment from Illuminated Void; we hope to hear more from Sleestak’s many projects soon.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Emissary – “Only Memories”

Stoner metal act Emissary has their fourth single out, and the first of this year with “Only Memories.” The tempo switches up on this one, but things start off with a head of steam before gradually getting more melodic as it progresses. The first half of the song lives on a driving rhythm, before the guitars isolate, and a reflective sounding bridge moves in. As you might guess, the track is about looking back at someone from your past, and all that you have left of that person. It’s a dramatic five minutes, in the sense that the song ebbs and flows, but it keeps a listener hooked throughout the whole ride. Look for more from Emissary in 2022, and check out “Only Memories” here:
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melodic Hardcore
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Manny Baby – “Long Live Mal”

Manny Baby has a new track, and it’s a roundabout homage to a fallen comrade on “Long Live Mal.” The track features a sample-based beat, and Manny has a completely relaxed flow throughout the song. There’s bars about the street life, and making money, staying prepared in the street and more. Only towards the end of the song does things circle back to the title, with Manny Baby promising to keep Mal’s name alive in the streets. Manny Baby stays ready with new music, and you can feel a bit of sentiment on this one. Check out “Long Live Mal” below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Rahn Harper – “Not Too Many”

Rahn Harper dropped one last single a few months ago before it started getting cold. It’s definitely got a warm weather vibe with elements of pop, melodic hip hop, and R&B culminated into a love song. Harper sings about someone stumbling into his life that he’s willing to give his all for; they’ve both been hurt in the past but he’s determined to make this work. We look forward to what Rahn Harper has in store for 2022.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Cam $ky – “Where’s Sky?”

Before the end of the year, Cam $ky dropped an EP, his only release of 2021. “Where’s Sky?” features three tracks, and all of them are of high quality. The first pair, “Problems” and “She Got It Going On” are low-key, but allows for $ky to harmonize over the mellow tones, and the latter features an appearance from Water.Lo. The final song, “Rockstar Anthem” experiments with a faster tempo, and leans more into the emotional side of things, a la the slew of artists looking to blend pop punk sensibilities with hip hop sounds. Cam $ky is getting back out into the world, and this EP gives us a preview of what’s to come. Check out “Where’s Sky?” below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Kid Vibe FT. TheRealTaco – “Same Shit”

Hip hop artist Kid Vibe teamed up with TheRealTaco for a joint to close out 2021. This one’s about another day in the life of collecting money, hanging out with attractive women, keeping your friends close, and smoking good weed. Not a bad way to live, perhaps, but only if you know who to trust and how to get shit done. Kid Vibe and TheRealTaco bring a catchy, fun hit with “Same Shit.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: The Lucky 13s – “Ain’t Got No Money”

The Lucky 13s bring the soul and funk to the vanguard with their latest single, ‘Ain’t Got No Money’. The band, which Jamie Johnson of The Voice UK fronts, impress here, offering an early year gift to their loyal fanbase while also gratifying a new line of admirers.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Astro Slik – “P”

Astro Slik is planning for a big year, and he’s getting things going with a new track, “P.” The track is simple, talking about getting his money up by any means necessary, selling whatever he needed to in order to get up. With a sound reminiscent of the underground street rap scene, the energy is there on this one, and Slik’s delivery is better than most over the hyped up beats. Astro Slik wasted no time talking his talk on the beginning of the track, and declared he’s putting out music all year long, so we’ll stay glued to that, and you can check out “P” here below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Mujinzo – “Delhi Station Drift”

‘Delhi Station Drift,’ Mujinzo’s latest release, is the type of track that hits you hard the moment you hear it. It’s a track that dabbles in various styles and soothes the soul with a soundscape that draws inspiration from all corners of the musical universe. Mujinzo’s delivery...
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Annalxg – “On Your Mind”

Electronic producer Annalxg has a new single out on GOONS Music. It’s a spicy house tune of seductive swagger that gets your blood flowing. A Midnight Club-esque racing video game comes to mind with just the right tempo for high speeds. We look forward to what else is in store for Annalxg in the year to come.
VIDEO GAMES
breakingandentering.net

VIDEO: CJ Folds Featuring Eli $tones – “Selfish”

CJ Folds has a new video out from his “Love At War (Mr. Lonely)” project, and he collaborates with Eli $tones for one of the more radio-friendly singles from the album, “Selfish.” The track taps into a dancehall-reminiscent sound, and the lyrics stay central to the album’s theme of heartbreak and a dysfunctional relationship. Both artists keep that theme consistent, with melodies over the beat that make heartbreak danceable. The video from Jacob Rink has an element of murder to it, with Folds, $tones and the crew searching through the woods to find out who has slain someone close to them. Who is the murderer? Find out with the video below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Kujo Koda Featuring Slumbody & Turner Valle – “Float”

Kujo Koda is in his own world sonically, and he gives you that feel on a track with Slumbody and Turner Valle, “Float.” The track feels like a daydream, with heavy reverb and bright guitar lines that let you drift away while you listen to it. The production is the first element to hit you, but cameos from Slumbody and Turner Valle have their impact as well, each contributing in their own way to the track. Only his third release, “Float” is the kind of track that could land on the right playlist and turn a lot of heads, so get some of your first listens to Kujo Koda with “Float” below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Josiah CG – “T’d Up”

Towards the end of last year, Josiah CG put out a string of singles, including “T’d Up,” a club track with plenty of bounce to it. The song is about being in a haze, relaxed in the middle of the party. Josiah’s flow is care-free, living in the moment and flexing while he raps. At times, ignorance is bliss when it comes to hip hop, and that’s the motif here. The rapper has been putting out singles as well as his debut album in 2021, and we’ll look for more in the new year. Check out “T’d Up” below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: L o k o – “Mall EP”

Chillwave artist L o k o has a new EP out on Androids Dungeon Radio, and it’s the soundtrack to feeling perfectly in sync with your surroundings. “Baggage” has the charm of a multi-colored lava lamp while “Coupon Junkie” has some funky swag to it. “Mall EP” paves the way to gently float downstream in an increasingly cacophonous world. L o k o delivers the soft fire as always and we can’t wait to see what he’s got in store next.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Gold Steps FT. Thief Club – “Stay the Same”

Gold Steps are a new one you should know. They recently relocated from Austin to Milwaukee and deliver power pop-punk energy. Their latest single is a collaboration with Thief Club and rips on about getting over a one-sided friendship. Actions speak louder than words, and apologies without changed behavior wear on you so you’re moving on. It’s an exciting hit from Gold Steps and we look forward to having them be part of our scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Collaborator share fond memories of working with ‘kind and talented’ Meat Loaf

Collaborators who worked and sang with Meat Loaf have shared fond memories of the US rocker as they described his death as “our loss, Heaven’s gain”.The “kind and talented” musician was praised by his fellow artists for sharing his love of music and performing with the world.A post on his official Facebook page announced he had died aged 74, with his wife Deborah at his side and added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours”.Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday but was also known as Michael, sold...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy