AUDIO: Erase//Evolve – “Hearing Your Voice Would Make the Distance Disappear”

Before the end of the year, Cam $ky dropped an EP, his only release of 2021. “Where’s Sky?” features three tracks, and all of them are of high quality. The first pair, “Problems” and “She Got It Going On” are low-key, but allows for $ky to harmonize over the mellow tones, and the latter features an appearance from Water.Lo. The final song, “Rockstar Anthem” experiments with a faster tempo, and leans more into the emotional side of things, a la the slew of artists looking to blend pop punk sensibilities with hip hop sounds. Cam $ky is getting back out into the world, and this EP gives us a preview of what’s to come. Check out “Where’s Sky?” below:
