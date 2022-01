Corey Graves....is cleared. Fightful has learned that longtime color commentator Corey Graves has had a major status shift over the last year. We've spoken to sources in WWE and close to the situation that claim that Graves was actually cleared by WWE doctors at some point in 2021, though the company has not confirmed that to us. Graves briefly won the WWE 24/7 Championship in 2021, despite previously being on a strict internal "no contact" list that the company keeps. We can confirm that he was not on that list any longer. We reached out to both Corey Graves and WWE, who responded but would not confirm or deny.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO