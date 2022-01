My husband and I went to Jamaica for our honeymoon and we left on Sunday, January 2. Jamaica currently requires travelers to show proof of a negative COVID test result with a sample taken within 72 hours of departure. An at-home test would not count, so we needed a certified lab to process our PCR or Antigen test. We got our noses swabbed on Thursday, December 30 knowing that was the earliest we could collect a sample, but results could still come in at the last minute. We crossed our fingers and said a prayer.

