Best trustable covid self care kit suggestions

Most people who become ill from COVID-19 do not need to be hospitalized and instead are able to recover at home. You may want to consider having a care kit fully stocked and ready to go if you or someone else in your home become sick from with COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention especially urge those at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 to stock up on supplies and medications.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO