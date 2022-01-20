Best trustable covid self care kit suggestions

A photo of a generous care package sent to someone self-isolating with Covid by Tokyo’s government has won plaudits online and sparked debate on the varying level of support offered by governments during the pandemic.The photo of a parcel of food was shared by a user on Reddit, where it was widely praised and went viral.The care package included a week’s worth of meals, including Japanese curry, noodles, coffee, water, packaged fruits, beans, dried soup, instant rice and chips.“I got tested positive for Covid a couple days ago. Every morning I get a phone call that requires me to update...
