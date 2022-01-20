Flipkart: Need help with 200 SuperCoin

Dear all,I really need your help. Someone took me from my home in San Juan. My mother and father really miss me.I am a black-and-white ShihTzu and I weigh about 10 lbs.Santa, please help me. I’m almost blind and I need medication daily. I really need to go home.While I was being groomed. My collar was taken off and I forgot to put it back on. My name was on my collar. It is Bandit.Everyone, please help me find my way back home. I have a cellphone. My number is (956) 821-7455I know my mother cries all the time and ...

SAN JUAN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO