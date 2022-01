If you’re on the hunt for headphone deals, particularly wireless earbuds, you’re probably taking a look at Samsung Galaxy Buds deals and AirPods deals, as they’re among the most popular choices in the market right now. For those who are on a tight budget, you wouldn’t want to miss Amazon’s discounts for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and the Apple AirPods Pro. The retailer is offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for just $107, after a $63 discount to their original price of $170, and the Apple AirPods Pro for just $190, down $59 from their original price of $249.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO