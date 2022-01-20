Tenet Healthcare raised to Strong Buy at Raymond James on recent acquisition

The past year saw many twists and turns, and, in many ways, 2021 ended up being the opposite of 2020. The past year saw many twists and turns. In many ways, 2021 ended up being the opposite of 2020. Last year started with growing optimism about Covid-19 as the vaccine rollouts and fewer COVID-19 infections provided incremental hope to the marketplace. Possibly a return to normalcy! However, as 2021 progressed, a resurgence of infections took place in the latter part of the year, first caused by the Delta variant and later by Omicron. Each incremental wave of Covid-19 brought along incremental market fears that a surge in infections could derail the ongoing economic recovery. As Covid-19 infections peaked and trended lower, the underlying economic recovery returned to center stage and quickly became a tailwind for low valuations and cyclical portions of the marketplace.
