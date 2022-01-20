ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenet Healthcare raised to Strong Buy at Raymond James on recent acquisition

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 3 days ago
Tenet Healthcare (THC +5.0%) is trading higher after Raymond James upgraded the hospital operator to Strong Buy from Outperform citing the company’s recent acquisition of SurgCenter Development (SCD). Last month, Tenet (NYSE:THC) announced the closing of the transaction in which it added...

