Tenet Healthcare raised to Strong Buy at Raymond James on recent acquisition

Cash flow and booking trends point to a return to growth. We wrote about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) back in September of last year when we stated that the company's dividend would eventually entice investors in here. Shares though remain down just under 4% since we penned that piece, so we have not had the up-move which we had initially expected. To gain insights on why this is the case, we initially can consult the technical charts. As we see on the long-term chart below, Flowserve shares in fact remain stuck in a bear market. Shares need to take out that heavy overhead resistance in order to finally put an end to the pattern of lower highs. Shares though remain heavily oversold and we have a monthly swing low in place. This swing low may indeed provide the thrust for shares to at least test that multi-year overhead resistance once more.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO