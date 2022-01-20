ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Federal program to allow teenagers to drive big rigs

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a0Skl_0dr1CtQc00

A pilot program, proposed by the federal government, would allow teenagers to drive tractor-trailers across state lines.

Current law dictates that truckers who cross state lines have to be at least 21 years old, but the apprenticeship program proposed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration would allow 18-to-20-year-olds to travel outside their home states, The Associated Press reported.

Under the program, which can last up to three years, up to 3,000 young truckers at one time will be required to complete 400 hours of cumulative probationary driving time with an experienced driver in the passenger seat, The New York Times reported. After that, the young driver will be allowed to drive alone, but will be subject to monitoring. Young drivers will have to be in trucks that have an electronic braking crash mitigation system, a forward facing video camera, and will not be allowed to drive faster than 65 mph, The Associated Press reported.

Before moving forward, the program must be approved by the Office of Management and Budget before applications can be made available, CBS News reported.

The American Trucking Associations said it supports the program because of a nationwide shortage of drivers, telling The Associated Press that the nation is running an estimated 80,000 drivers short.

The program was initially proposed in 2020, but is now being reintroduced as part of a new infrastructure bill signed into law by President Biden on Nov. 15, The New York Times reported.

Some safety advocates are wary, saying that lowering the age limit for drivers fails to address larger issues facing drivers, including grueling work schedules and inadequate safety technology, that lead to higher turnovers and fewer drivers, The New York Times reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Teen big rig drivers: Opponents of pilot program voice concerns over road safety

PHOENIX - The federal government is moving forward with a plan to let teenagers drive big rigs from state to state in a test program. The pilot program, detailed in a proposed regulation from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, would screen the teens, barring any with driving-while-impaired violations or traffic tickets for causing a crash.
PHOENIX, AZ
MyWabashValley.com

Certain teens can now drive big rigs across state lines in new government pilot program

INDIANAPOLIS — Amid a national truck driver shortage, a new U.S. program will open up cross country trucking to younger drivers. The Safe Driver Apprenticeship Pilot Program will allow 18-to-21-year-old drivers to drive semi trucks across state lines as long as they have a more experienced driver in the cab with them and the truck meets certain safety standards.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#The Associated Press#The New York Times#Cbs News#Cox Media Group
fox26houston.com

Teens taking big rigs cross-country

HOUSTON - A teenager behind the wheel of a 35,000-pound 18-wheeler may not sound appealing to most drivers. "Not, not a big rig," says Houston driver Kiana Archer. "I have a 17-year-old that just started driving, and there are still some quirks to work out." But that's the goal of...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Minnesota

4 Bodies, Including Infant, Found Near MN-Canada Border; Man Charged With Human Smuggling

Originally published Jan. 20, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling after four people, including an infant, were found dead from apparent exposure to the cold Wednesday, just feet away from Minnesota’s border with Canada. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Steve Shand, 47, was driving a 15-seater van when he was pulled over by U.S. Border Patrol less than a mile south of the Canadian border on Wednesday. The two passengers in the van were determined to be undocumented Indian nationals. While the three were taken to the border patrol station in North Dakota, law...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Wyoming News

Federal judge blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees, calls it ‘a bridge too far’

(The Center Square) – A federal judge Friday blocked President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for federal employees, another loss for Biden’s mandates that could set up another showdown at the U.S. Supreme Court. Texas Judge Jeffrey Brown issued an injunction to halt the federal mandate. Brown said the case considers whether the president can "with the stroke of a pen and without the input of Congress, require millions of federal employees to undergo a medical procedure as a condition of their employment. ...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

A Pennsylvania woman rescued a ‘scared’ animal. No one knows what it is

A woman in Pennsylvania has experts flummoxed by the animal she discovered outside of her home. Christina Eyth rescued the animal earlier this week near her home in Fairfield Township after finding paw prints outside of her door. Eyth followed the tracks, assuming they had belonged to her neighbor's dog after they had gotten loose. The tracks ended up leading her to directly an unidentified animal, which Eyth said was exhibiting "scared behavior."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

DOT, DOL Announce Expansion of Trucking Apprenticeships, New Truck Driver Boards and Studies to Improve the Working Conditions of Truck Drivers

Washington, DC — In December, as part of the Administration’s approach to strengthening America’s supply chains, address bottlenecks, and lower prices for Americans, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced the Biden-Harris Trucking Action Plan, Today, to uphold the 30-day commitments made in the Trucking Action Plan, DOT […] The post DOT, DOL Announce Expansion of Trucking Apprenticeships, New Truck Driver Boards and Studies to Improve the Working Conditions of Truck Drivers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Trucking company enacts largest pay increase in history

A major trucking firm in the U.S. just enacted a major pay increase for its drivers – the largest in the decades-old company's history, in fact. KLLM Transport Services is boosting pay up to 33% for its over-the-road truckers and for trainees coming out of its academy, while regional company drivers and independent contractors will see a hike of 10 to 16% starting next month.
BUSINESS
landline.media

Drivers give thumbs-down to Virginia left lane plan

Truckers tell Marty Ellis they don’t like one Virginia lawmaker’s weird-bordering-on-nonsense left lane proposal – or the latest from Tesla. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson. The U.S. cross-border vaccine mandate goes into effect tomorrow. UCR...
VIRGINIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
71K+
Followers
87K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy