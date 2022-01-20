An estimated 1 in 7 patients will need a blood transfusion in the hospital; Red Cross faces severe blood shortage

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage. Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. An estimated one in seven patients will need a blood transfusion in a hospital.

On Thursday, Governor Cooper donated blood at the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina and encouraged eligible North Carolinians to make an appointment to give blood.

“Giving blood saves lives,” said Governor Cooper. “Blood supplies are critically low right now, so I encourage you to donate if you’re healthy and eligible.”

“The need for blood donation is constant,” said Barry Porter, Regional Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina.

The American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina serves 53 counties and more than 4.6 million people.

