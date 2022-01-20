ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Attorney General: Transcripts, exhibits and videos from Cuomo investigation released

By Harrison Gereau
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) released the final set of videos, transcripts, and corresponding exhibits pertaining to their independent investigation into sexual allegations against Former Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday. On August 3, 2021, the independent investigators appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James- led by Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark- released their report concerning multiple allegations of sexual assault by Cuomo.

Multiple district attorneys asked the OAG to refrain from publishing full transcripts and other evidence so that their offices could first investigate and determine whether to file criminal charges against the former governor. However, following the filing of a criminal complaint against Cuomo on October 28, 2021 in Albany County, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office informed the OAG that it would begin releasing evidence to Cuomo to comply with New York state’s discovery laws. These laws state that once criminal action is pursued, transcripts and evidence must be released in the case.

The rise and fall of Governor Cuomo

As these materials have been released by the Albany County District Attorney’s office — and in an effort to provide full transparency to the people of New York — the OAG informed local district attorneys that it would immediately begin releasing, on a rolling basis, all transcripts, corresponding exhibits, and videos compiled during the investigation, pending redactions to protect the privacy of individuals, as appropriate. This rolling release of evidence began on November 9, 2021.

The investigation was conducted after, on March 1, 2021, the Executive Chamber made a referral, pursuant to New York Executive Law Section 63(8), for Attorney General James to select independent lawyers to investigate “allegations of and circumstances surrounding sexual harassment claims made against the governor.” Kim and Clark were chosen to lead the investigation on March 8, 2021.

Why were the criminal charges dropped against Cuomo?

The transcripts, exhibits, and video testimonies being provided today include former Executive Chamber staff, outside advisors, and other witnesses.

Albany County DA will not prosecute criminal complaint against Cuomo
Court date for Cuomo after DA asks judge to dismiss charge

Transcripts and exhibits previously released can be found on the OAG website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

