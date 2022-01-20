ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy & Nels Cline Featured In Animated Web Series Starby

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarby is an animated web series created by Minneapolis artist Matt Latterell, made in conjunction with the guitar pedal company Chase Bliss, which is part of...

www.stereogum.com

Stereogum

Watch Bill Callahan Cover Wilco’s “Sky Blue Sky” With Nels Cline At ACL Hall Of Fame Honors

Last night, PBS aired the 7th annual Austin City Limits Hall Of Fame ceremony. Wilco were inducted into the Hall Of Fame alongside Lucinda Williams and Alejandro Escovedo, and the band were on hand to perform “California Stars” with an all-star cast that included Escovedo, Rosanne Cash, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Sheila E., Terry Allen, and Japanese Breakfast. Bill Callahan also took the stage at the event (which took place back in October) to cover “Sky Blue Sky,” with some help from Wilco’s own Nels Cline. Watch below.
AUSTIN, TX
JamBase

Golden Smog Announces Minneapolis Concerts With Jeff Tweedy

Supergroup Golden Smog will reunite at First Avenue in Minneapolis for concerts on April 2 and 3. The band’s first public show since 2011 was supposed to take place in 2020 to celebrate the venue’s 50th anniversary yet was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, not only has a second date been added but Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy is also aboard for the two-night run.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
brooklynvegan.com

Wilco & Jeff Tweedy respond to calls for Sky Blue Sky refunds

Wilco are scheduled to bring their Mexico concert vacation, Sky Blue Sky, back this year, beginning next week on Monday, January 17 in Riviera Maya. When the fest was announced back in May, the Covid situation was very different than the present, with the Omicron variant sending cases surging to all time highs across the country. Waxahatchee, Mountain Man, and Julian Lage have all since dropped out of the fest (Soccer Mommy and Ohmme will replace them), and some fans, worried about being unable to fly home after testing positive in Mexico, have started a petition asking for the option of getting refunds. So far, they haven't been successful; fest promoter Cloud 9 says in the Covid updates section that "Your Sky Blue Sky vacation is non-refundable," and Rolling Stone reports that a January 1 email to attendees from Cloud 9 reads, "economic realities restrict us from offering full refunds." The email gave the option to transfer tickets to people on the waitlist, with Cloud 9 offering to waive transfer fees.
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy Reacts To Fan’s Call For Refunds: “I 100% Understand All The Anxiety And Anger And Confusion”

Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky 2022 concert is a massive destination concert scheduled for January 17 to 21, set to be located at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico. The show’s lineup originally consisted of Wilco, Spoon, Kurt Vile, Thundercat, Stephen Malkmus, Waxahatchee, Nubya Garcia, Julian Lage, Mountain Man, and many others. However, in light of the Omicron Variant of Covid-19, three of the scheduled acts, Waxahatchee, Julian Lage and Mountain Man, will unable to perform, and will be replaced by Soccer Mommy and Ohmme.
MUSIC
GeekTyrant

First Trailer for Peacock's YA Animated Fantasy Series SUPERNATURAL ACADEMY

The first trailer has been released for Peacock’s YA animated fantasy series, Supernatural Academy. Based on author Jaymin Eve's bestselling book series, the show follows twin sisters Jessa (Larissa Dias) and Mischa (Gigi Saul Guerro). Jessa is a confident and popular girl raised in the supernatural world, while Mischa...
TV SERIES
JamBase

Playlist: Jeff Tweedy Golden Smog Songs

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy will rejoin the supergroup Golden Smog in April for two-sold out shows at First Avenue in Minneapolis. The concerts mark Tweedy’s first appearance with the all-star band since 2008. Originally scheduled in 2020 to be part of First Ave’s 50th anniversary, the concerts in April...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Jason Isbell
Jeff Tweedy
Vernon Reid
Nels Cline
Stereogum

Watch Wilco Play “Cut Your Hair” With Stephen Malkmus & “Kamera” With Britt Daniel At Sky Blue Sky

Wilco have covered Pavement’s Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain hit “Cut Your Hair” before. But last night, they did it with Pavement frontman Stephen Malkmus himself. Wilco have been bringing out guests like Kurt Vile, Soccer Mommy, and Mavis Staples at their Sky Blue festival in Mexico, and for their third and final set, they got Malkmus and Spoon’s Britt Daniel, who joined in “Kamera,” the most Spoon-esque Wilco song — you might say he turned their “Kamera” on. Watch fan-shot clips from the performance below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Stephen Malkmus Play Traditional Techniques And Debut Songs With New Band In Portland

Back in the earliest weeks of 2020, before pandemic life set in, Stephen Malkmus began rolling out Traditional Techniques, a folk-oriented album recorded with the Decemberists’ Chris Funk and guitar-slinging indie journeyman Matt Sweeney, hot on the heels of 2018’s indie-centric Jicks effort Sparkle Hard and 2019’s electronic-tinged solo LP Groove Denied. A full two years later, Malkmus is finally playing some shows in support of Traditional Techniques with his newly formed Trad Tech Band, which includes Funk, Brad Truax, and Jake Morris. Supposedly Sweeney will join them tonight in Mexico for their set at Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky festival, but Sunday night at Portland’s Alberta Abbey it was just the four of them.
PORTLAND, OR
Stamford Advocate

One Wilco Fan’s Choice: Get Covid, or Kiss $6,000 Goodbye

Mitch Timbanard is hoping his Covid test comes back positive. The 47-year-old Orange County, California resident is one of many Wilco fans anxiously awaiting the band’s SkyBlueSky festival in Cancun. The multi-day fest is scheduled to begin January 17th and feature Spoon, Kurt Vile, Stephen Malkmus and Thundercat, among others. But as the Omicron variant surges and promoter Cloud 9 has shown no signs of giving refunds for several thousand-dollar resort/ticket packages, Timbanard’s left with the difficult decision of going to Mexico and getting stuck down there if he catches the virus, or watching nearly $6,000 go down the drain.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Stereogum

Adam Schlesinger Tribute Concert With Courtney Love, Peter Buck, James Iha, Chris Carrabba, Glenn Tilbrook, & More Now On YouTube

After Adam Schlesinger died two years ago, there were a whole lot of touching tributes to the Fountains Of Wayne co-leader and power-pop songwriter. One of the most elaborate was a concert recorded at the Bowery Electric that was organized by his bandmate Jody Porter and was available as a video-on-demand livestream for a while last year. That virtual show is now available for all to watch on YouTube. It features performances from Courtney Love, R.E.M.’s Peter Buck, Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba, Squeeze’s Glenn Tilbrook, and a reunited Tinted Windows, Schlesinger’s project with James Iha, Taylor Hanson, and Bun E. Carlos. Watch the full concert below.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Singer and Actor Meat Loaf Dead at 74

Meat Loaf, the theatrical rock singer whose Bat Out of Hell album trilogy made him one of the best-selling musical artists in history, died Thursday at the age of 74. The news was confirmed by the singer’s family in a post on his official Facebook page. A cause of death was not given. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” the family wrote. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and...
MUSIC
Vibe

Max Julien, Star Of The Classic Blaxploitation Film, ‘The Mack,’ Dead At 88

Actor Max Julien, famous for his leading role in the classic 1973 blaxploitation film, The Mack, died this past Saturday (Jan. 1). He was 88 years old. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed. The news of Julien’s death was revealed by comic book writer and filmmaker David F. Walker, who shared his memories of his close friend in a brief tribute posted on social media. “I met Max in 1996,” Walker wrote. “He was a great human being and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic. R.I.P.” A native of Washington D.C.,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Meat Loaf’s Greatest Songs: A Dozen of His Best-Remembered or Most Unfairly Overlooked Tracks

When powerhouse vocalist-actor Meat Loaf eulogized composer-producer Jim Steinman last April in Rolling Stone, the singer – who died Thursday at age 74 – said of his “Bat Out of Hell” partner, “We belonged heart and soul to each other. We didn’t know each other. We were each other.” Meat Loaf (born Marvin Lee Aday) could not have stated the obvious better, as each man’s operatic, oversized talents were only matched by their level of grand theatricality, with thundering melodicism and melodramatic lyricism at the top of the list of their skill sets. The best Meat Loaf songs – even those without...
MUSIC

