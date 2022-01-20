ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Swift consequences': Harris tries to clarify Biden's position on Ukraine

By Ryan King, Breaking News Reporter
 3 days ago

Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday that Russia would face "a severe cost" if it takes aggressive action against Ukraine.

Her comments came in response to President Joe Biden's remarks during a press conference Wednesday when he distinguished between a "minor incursion" from Russia into Ukraine and an invasion.

"The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has been very clear on the subject of Ukraine. Which is that if Russia takes aggressive action, there will be severe and swift consequences — that there will be a price to pay," Harris said during an interview with CBS Mornings. "We have been very clear with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin that if there is any aggressive action taken, Russia will meet a cost — a severe cost."

Biden's comments sparked controversy and triggered a response from top officials in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted Thursday there "are no minor incursions." Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Wall Street Journal Thursday the country has no doubt about Biden's commitment to Ukraine but suggested his remarks could serve as an invitation for a Russian attack.

"We should not give Putin the slightest chance to play with quasi-aggression or small incursion operations," Kuleba said.

Biden's comments also drew backlash from top Republicans. Rep. Michael McCaul, ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released a statement saying it gave Putin a "green light" to attack Ukraine. Republican Sen. James Inhofe, ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, also released a statement saying the president's message was weak and incoherent.

Biden said during the press conference Wednesday he believes Putin will test the U.S. and NATO "as significantly as he can." He suggested Western nations might not agree on how to respond to a "minor incursion" into Ukraine.

“It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion, and we have to fight about what to do and not to do,” Biden said Wednesday. “But if they actually do what they're capable of doing with the force amassed on the border, it is going to be a disaster for Russia if they further invade Ukraine.”

Shortly after Biden's remarks, White House press secretary Jen Psaki released a statement that appeared to walk back Biden's comments, noting "any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border" would meet a united and severe response from the U.S. and its allies.

