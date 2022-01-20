VSP: Abingdon man killed in crash Wednesday

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – An Abingdon man is dead after a crash near Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia.

A release from Virginia State Police states that a Jeep Liberty driven by Robert Garrett was heading east on Enterprise Road when it ran off the road just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Jeep hit an embankment and fire hydrant after leaving the roadway. It then overturned, according to VSP.

Garrett, 44, died at the scene, the release states.

According to the release, Garrett was not wearing a seatbelt.

