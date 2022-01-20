ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Top drop: NSW’s Richmond valley takes out best tap water in Australia title

By Rafqa Touma
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eQWs2_0dr1Barq00
Pouring glass of water Photograph: D Hurst/Alamy

A competition to find Australia’s finest drop of water has announced the Richmond valley council water plant in NSW as its winner.

The 2021 Best Tasting Tap Water competition , hosted by the Water Industry Operators Association of Australia (WIOA), pitted water authority state winners from metropolitan and regional areas around the country against each other.

Taking home the national title, the Richmond Valley Council Casino Water Treatment Plant will go on to represent Australia at the 32nd annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting Competition , held in West Virginia, United States.

Related: Government paying ‘eight times’ over market price for Murray-Darling water buyback, environment groups claim

David Timms, representative of the Richmond valley council plant, said: “I’m a little bit shocked to be honest.”

“We were absolutely rapt just to have won the NSW competition, let alone to win the Australian one.”

Judged on clarity, smell, taste and “feeling in the mouth”, Craig Mathisen, WIOA chief operations officer, explained each water sample is judged on particular criteria.

“We make sure it is translucent, then we smell the sample, because odour is important,” he said.

“But ultimately, it is a test of one’s palate.”

Judging today’s event, which was livestreamed on Facebook from Risdon Brook dam in Hobart, were TasWater CEO Mike Brewster, Derwent Estuary Program CEO Ursula Taylor, and guest judge George Bailey, who is the national chairman of selectors for the Australian Men’s International Cricket Team.

“It is like tasting wines,” Taylor said.

Bailey shared that he could not pick much difference between the six samples’ clarity or colour, suspecting the glasses were too clean. Brewster added that the difference between taste is also “very fine”.

The judges’ rankings of each sample were then aggregated, and the winner announced.

Mathisen explained that different treatment processes and sources of water can vary taste, “and some facilities have unique processes”.

Victoria’s Rossarden water, international winner of 2020 , for example, comes from a “stream off the back of a mountain environment”. In Marian, Queensland, a newer site established in 2014 uses “clarification filtration and chlorine disinfection”. Their water won silver at the 2019 international competition .

On the other side of the country, Western Australia water facilities include a “cocktail mix” of sources and technologies, including “groundwater and desalination”. And in South Australia, water from the Murray River “gets pushed” across the state, and “will sometimes travel 600km before getting to its destination”.

“There’s a whole range of different processes,” Mathisen said. “We are the driest country, with some of the greatest water, but a lot of people don’t give the water industry much thought.”

Related: ‘I’m doing this out of my heart’: the fight for clean water in one remote WA Indigenous town

The national competition “is about raising awareness of the industry, and the work people do, that often goes unnoticed,” he said.

The line up of state finalists included SA Water’s Anstey Hill Water Treatment Plant; WA Water Corporation’s Wyndham Water Treatment Plant; Westernport Water’s Ian Bartlett Water Purification Plant in Victoria; Tasmania’s TasWater Rocky Creek Water Treatment Plant and Queensland’s Mackay regional council Marian Water Treatment Plant.

Timms, of the winning Richmond valley council plant, said that the crew “out at the water treatment plants [have had] a lot of challenges over the last two years. But we’ve got a great bunch out there who have persevered.”

Mathisen said workers in the industry are “working in public health, removing contaminants, making sure we have safe drinking water, ensuring sewage is distributed back to the environment in a kind way”.

“Australia is a hard country,” he said. “They’re doing their job all of the time. Battling through floods and fires and the millennium drought.”

“And at the end of the day, we turn on the tap and expect water to be there.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Australia reopening: Queensland to allow British students and working holidaymakers back in from this weekend

The Australian state of Queensland has announced that it will welcome vaccinated international students and Working Holiday Makers (WHM) from this Saturday, 22 January.“Fully vaccinated Working Holiday Makers, students and some other visa categories originating from eligible international locations all around the world and travelling on approved visas can enter Australia without needing to quarantine,” reads a statement from the state tourist board.Although quarantine is waived, these groups will have to take a Covid test (antigen permitted) within 24 hours of arrival.“As international travel restrictions continue to ease, there is now an exciting opportunity in particular for eligible Working Holiday...
AUSTRALIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
The Independent

Australia records deadliest day of pandemic with 80 deaths

Australia on Friday reported its deadliest day of the pandemic with 80 coronavirus fatalities, as an outbreak of the omicron variant continued to take a toll. But Dominic Perrottet, premier of the most populous state, New South Wales said a slight decrease in hospitalizations gave him some hope about the strain the outbreak is putting on the health system.The previous record of 78 deaths was set on Tuesday. There have been just under 3,000 coronavirus deaths in Australia since the pandemic began. New South Wales, home to Sydney reported a record 46 deaths. They included a baby...
PUBLIC HEALTH
huntingdondailynews.com

A forest in a drop of water

The Mountains Are Calling: A column by Jeff McNelis. It’s still up there, I think. Or at least what’s left of it. Not that I’ll ever be able to c…
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Desalination#Tap Water#Water Purification#Water Treatment#Drinking Water#Nsw#Wioa#Murray Darling#Australian#Taswater#Derwent Estuary Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Australia
The Guardian

China warns west against rapid interest rate rise

China has warned the US and Europe against a rapid rise in interest rates that would “slam on the brakes” of the global recovery from the pandemic. Central banks should maintain the monetary stimulus or risk “serious economic consequences” from the spillover effects with developing markets bearing the brunt.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Russian activists publish leaked photos of Putin-linked palace

Leaked photographs have confirmed details of a luxurious £1bn palace allegedly built for Vladimir Putin’s personal use, Russian anti-corruption activists have said. The trove of nearly 500 photographs of “Putin’s palace”, published by Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund, show that the palatial mansion on Russia’s Black Sea coast has a vast marble swimming pool decorated with busts of Greek gods, a hookah lounge with a pole for dancing, a wine cellar, theatre, and other gaudily decorated amenities.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Meat Loaf obituary

Bat Out of Hell singer known for his powerful maelstrom of sound and spectacular live shows, including the Rocky Horror Show
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

126K+
Followers
47K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy