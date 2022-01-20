ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Sibanye-Stillwater's 2021 gold production meets lower end of guidance

By Carl Surran
 3 days ago
Sibanye-Stillwater (SBSW +1.8%) reports FY 2021 production from all operating segments finished within full-year guidance despite recent operational stoppages. Full-year gold production in southern Africa totaled more than 892K oz., above the lower end...

Related
Seeking Alpha

Material Round-up: Skeena Resources, Harmony Gold among top gainers; Danimer Scientific in losers list yet again

The S&P Materials Select Sector Index closed this trading week with a -3.20% dip, while the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) also plunged -5.18%. On Jan. 19, gold and silver futures rallied to their highest finishes since November, with February Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) closing +1.7% to $1,843.20/oz. and March silver (XAGUSD:CUR) settling +3.2% to $24.23/oz. Gold prices settled at $1,829.64/oz by market close on Friday, while silver closed at $24.22/oz.
Seeking Alpha

Daktronics: Stable CFO And Potential Internationalization Make The Stock A Buy

Daktronics, Inc. presents itself as the world's industry leader in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, display systems, and screen video displays. With stable cash flow from operations, Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) is a leader in its industry. In my opinion, if the management opens new offices abroad, and signs more agreements with resellers, revenue would trend north. I am quite optimistic about the new automatization and improvement in the manufacturing processes announced recently. With a significant amount of cash to finance these initiatives, Daktronics appears somewhat undervalued. My DCF model indicated a target price close to $9.3, whereas the current market price is close to $4.1-$5.7. Thus, I am a buyer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
resourceworld.com

DYNACOR Surges Past 2021 Sales Guidance and boosts gold production to over 100,000 Ounces, A New Yearly Record

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the “Corporation”), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), today announced its monthly sales of US$15.8 million (unaudited) (C$20.2 million) (1) for December 2021, and total annual sales of US195.9 million (C$245.6 million), a 93% year-over-year increase.
mining.com

Kumtor exceeds 2021 gold guidance under nationalized management

The Kumtor Gold Company (KGC) says the nationalized Kumtor gold mine in Kyrgyzstan had exceeded production guidance for 2021. Under the new external management, which took over the asset when the country expropriated the mine from Canadian miner Centerra Gold (TSX: CG; NYSE: CGAU) in May last year, reported full-year production of 14,561 kilograms of gold in 2021, or 513,624 ounces, beating Centerra Gold’s February 24, 2021, guidance for 470,000 to 510,000 ounces. Centerra’s guidance reflected lower average grades in the ore stockpiles available for processing than 2020.
ShareCast

Entain lifts lower end of FY guidance as Covid curbs ease

Ladbrokes and Bwin owner Entain raised the lower end of core earnings guidance despite a 9% fall in fourth-quarter online net gaming revenue against a tough 2020 comparator. Retail net gaming revenue surged 60% in the three months to December 31, boosted by the easing of Covid-19 related curbs. Entain said it now expected core earnings between £875m - £885m, compared with previous guidance £850m - £900m and expected to treble the size of the business.
kitco.com

Russia's Seligdar increases gold and tin production in 2021

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company's gold production in 2021 amounted to 232 koz, a 3% increase compared to 2020, whereas production...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MarketWatch

Gold ends slightly lower a day after posting best daily advance since December

Gold futures ended with a slight loss on Thursday, a day after posting the best one-day advance since December and highest settlement in two months. “Gold is finally finding its footing, largely due to the inflationary environment we find ourselves in, combined with the recent weakness in the U.S. dollar,” said Adam Koos, president at Libertas Wealth Management Group. “While rising Treasury yields will surely continue to put a ceiling above price, that doesn’t change the fact that there is a clear and distinct increase in relative strength not seen since the late-spring 2021 price spike.”
Seeking Alpha

Rio Tinto: Asymmetric Global Growth Opportunity

Rio Tinto has quietly staged an upside breakout from a 10-year consolidation pattern that followed the global financial crisis. I am assigning Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) a positive risk/reward rating based on its leverage to Asian economic growth, its peer-leading copper growth potential, a robust outlook for the global aluminum market, and its asymmetric risk/reward profile. The downside is supported by a 10-year technical base and a discounted valuation, while the upside is bolstered by a structurally bullish supply and demand balance for industrial metals.
Seeking Alpha

Gold Resources rallies after Q4 production results

Gold Resources (GORO +8.2%) gains after reporting FY 2021 sales totaling 22.6K oz. of gold and 1.06M oz. of silver for 37.5K gold equiv. oz. For Q4 sales totaled 9.85K gold equiv. oz., including 6.1K oz. of gold and 287.8K oz. of silver. President and CEO Allen Palmiere says he...
smarteranalyst.com

Aya Gold & Silver Posts Record Silver Production

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE: AYA), a Quebec-based mining company, reported strong operating results for 2021. Aya is the only pure silver mining company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The miner had record production of 1.6 million ounces at its silver mine Zgounder in the Kingdom of Morocco. This...
mining.com

Centamin gold production jumps 58% in December quarter

UK-listed Centamin on Wednesday reported a 58% jump in gold production for the fourth quarter as the Egypt-focused miner benefited from higher-grade ores, while keeping its 2022 projections for gold output and capital expenditure unchanged. Centamin, which operates Egypt’s sole commercially producing gold mine, said production reached 107,549 ounces during...
Elko Daily Free Press

Barrick reaches 2021 gold production forecast

Barrick Gold Corp. reported gold production of a little more than 1.2 million ounces for the fourth quarter of 2021 and gold production for the year of nearly 4.44 million ounces of gold, including production from its share of Nevada Gold Mines. Nevada Gold Mines production in the fourth quarter...
resourceworld.com

Barrick meets 2021 gold production targets

Barrick Gold Corp.’s [ABX-TSX, GOLD-NASDAQ] said Wednesday that despite the challenges associated with COVID-19, the company has achieved it production targets for the third consecutive year. Preliminary production for the full year in 2021 was 4.44 million ounces, a figure that was well within the company’s 4.4 to 4.7...
Seeking Alpha

Rate Expectations Higher Than Asset Markets Can Bear

Since December, a global jump in rate hiking expectations has caused bonds to sell-off. Since December, a global jump in rate hiking expectations has caused bonds to sell-off. Both U.S. and Canadian ten-year treasury yields are above 1.87 this morning, the highest since before the pandemic began in 2019. The...
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower for a third straight session

Gold futures settled lower on Tuesday, marking a third straight session decline as bond yields and the dollar climbed, dulling the metal's investment appeal. Changes in bond yields and the U.S. dollar index will continue to impact the gold price until the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next week, said Chintan Karnani, director of research at Insignia Consultants. February gold fell $4.10, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,812.40 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract posted declines on Thursday and Friday, ahead of Monday's Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
Seekingalpha.com

Gran Tierra Energy's 2021 production meets guidance; currently at 30K bbl/day

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) reports FY 2021 average oil production totaled 26.5K bbl/day, in line with prior guidance, while it says current output averages ~30K bbl/day. At a $70/bbl Brent price, Gran Tierra says its 2022 capital program of $220M-$240M should generate 2022 cash flow of $270M-$290M and EBITDA of $360M-$380M; at $80 oil, the company would forecast 2022 cash flow of $330M-$350M and EBITDA of $440M-$460M.
