Sibanye-Stillwater's 2021 gold production meets lower end of guidance

Daktronics, Inc. presents itself as the world's industry leader in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, display systems, and screen video displays. With stable cash flow from operations, Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) is a leader in its industry. In my opinion, if the management opens new offices abroad, and signs more agreements with resellers, revenue would trend north. I am quite optimistic about the new automatization and improvement in the manufacturing processes announced recently. With a significant amount of cash to finance these initiatives, Daktronics appears somewhat undervalued. My DCF model indicated a target price close to $9.3, whereas the current market price is close to $4.1-$5.7. Thus, I am a buyer.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO