Remember TERA? It’s dead now in Japan

If you’re not keen on seeing Pokemon Legends leaks a full week and change before the release date, take caution on various sites. The main site to be wary of: Twitter! Pokemon Legends Arceus leaked earlier this week, and it seems like the entire game is on display. That includes screens, information, Pokemon names, mechanics, everything. There’s even some early copies being openly distributed in certain parts of the world, according to several reports on Twitter. Multiple Pokemon communities (including the main Reddit) have been warning people about the leaks to spread the word. Again, the game isn’t scheduled to arrive until January 28, so it’s going to be a while until you’re actually able to sit down with it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO