Remember TERA? It’s dead now in Japan

By Chris Carter
Destructoid
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver play TERA, aka TERA Online? Well, I hope you aren’t playing on TERA Japan servers. As announced on the official Japanese Twitter account for the game, service will be “terminated” in that region on April 20, 2022 at 8:30AM JST. No concrete reason was given for the closure, other than...

www.destructoid.com

