ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Pain and anxiety are linked to breathing in mouse brains – suggesting a potential target to prevent opioid overdose deaths

Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 4 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Sung Han, University of California San Diego and Shijia Liu, University of California San Diego. (THE CONVERSATION) You’re startled by a threatening sound, and your breath quickens. You smash your elbow and pant...

www.bozemandailychronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

A New Approach to Train the Brain to Treat Chronic Pain

More than 20 percent of the U.S. population lives with chronic pain—defined as pain that lasts longer than three months. Chronic pain can be analogous to a car alarm that gets activated and becomes stuck on “on” when there is no real threat to the vehicle. Pain...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckershospitalreview.com

Opioid overdose deaths surge among older adults, study shows

The opioid epidemic has not spared older Americans, as overdose deaths among Americans ages 55 and older have steadily increased from 1999-2019, according to a study published Jan. 11 in JAMA Network Open. The study examined opioid overdose deaths among Americans ages 55 and older that occurred between Jan. 1,...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Opioids#Brain Science#Opioid Overdose#Pain Killers
KOMO News

Researchers study training the brain to fight pain

In the war against the opioid crisis. doctors are looking for new ways to fight pain. There's a drug-free option that providers say they know works, but they don't know exactly why. Now they're looking for help figuring it out. Researchers at UW Medicine are looking for people who are...
SEATTLE, WA
blackchronicle.com

Older Black Men Are Dying From Opioid Overdoses

When you think of an opioid overdose victim, you are likely to assume it is a white man from the mid-west, because that’s what we see on television and documentaries about drugs in America. But the truth is the opioid epidemic doesn’t see race and older Black men are losing their lives at an alarming rate.
SOCIETY
theavtimes.com

UCLA unveils study linking wakefulness to opioid withdrawal

UCLA researchers have released a study in mice that shows removing chemical messengers in the brain that are involved with wakefulness and addiction may make withdrawal from opioids easier and prevent a relapse. In the study, it was found that increasing the number of hypocretin- producing neurons in the mice...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Axios

Narcan vending machines target opioid overdose crisis

Free vending machines are popping up around the country to dispense doses of Narcan, or naloxone, a drug that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Why it matters: Drug overdose deaths have soared in the U.S. during the COVID pandemic, creating a second public health crisis. More than 87,000 Americans died of opioid overdoses over the 12-month period that ended in September, according to preliminary federal data.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
ajmc.com

What We’re Reading: Safety of COVID-19 Booster, Pneumonia Vaccine; 3.5 Million Cancer Deaths Prevented; Dental Problems Linked to Opioid Addiction Drug

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine booster can be safely administered alongside a pneumonia vaccine; 3.5 million cancer deaths were prevented in recent decades, but disparities persist; the FDA warns of dental problems linked to a drug to treat opioid use disorder. Combined Administration of COVID-19 Booster and Pneumonia Vaccine. Pfizer said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KGET 17

Treating anxiety disorders, stress, and chronic pain with sensory deprivation tanks

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to CryoFloat360 to learn about the amazing health benefits people can find from using sensory deprivation tanks. The water in a sensory deprivation tank is heated to skin temperature and saturated with over 900 pounds of Epsom salt, providing buoyancy so you float. With all distractions and senses gone, your brain enters a state of deep relaxation. Studies have shown the use of sensory deprivation tanks can decrease the negative effects of anxiety, can lessen chronic pain and provide an overall sense of joy and euphoria.
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Feelings of Physical Fatigue Predict Death in Older Adults

How fatigued certain activities make an older person feel can predict the likelihood death is less than three years away, according to research published today in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences by University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists. It is the first study to establish perceived physical fatigability as an indicator of earlier mortality.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lawrence Post

Pregnant mother, who was not vaccinated due to her beliefs, gave birth to her 6th child before she died of COVID and pneumonia related to the virus

The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Risk for opioid misuse in chronic pain patients is associated with endogenous opioid system dysregulation

Âµ-Opioid receptors (MOR) are a major target of endogenous and exogenous opioids, including opioid pain medications. The Âµ-opioid neurotransmitter system is heavily implicated in the pathophysiology of chronic pain and opioid use disorder and, as such, central measures of Âµ-opioid system functioning are increasingly being considered as putative biomarkers for risk to misuse opioids. To explore the relationship between MOR system function and risk for opioid misuse, 28 subjects with chronic nonspecific back pain completed a clinically validated measure of opioid misuse risk, the Pain Medication Questionnaire (PMQ), and were subsequently separated into high (PMQ"‰>"‰21) and low (PMQ"‰â‰¤"‰21) opioid misuse risk groups. Chronic pain patients along with 15 control participants underwent two separate [11C]-carfentanil positron emission tomography scans to explore MOR functional measures: one at baseline and one during a sustained pain-stress challenge, with the difference between the two providing an indirect measure of stress-induced endogenous opioid release. We found that chronic pain participants at high risk for opioid misuse displayed higher baseline MOR availability within the right amygdala relative to those at low risk. By contrast, patients at low risk for opioid misuse showed less pain-induced activation of MOR-mediated, endogenous opioid neurotransmission in the nucleus accumbens. This study links human in vivo MOR system functional measures to the development of addictive disorders and provides novel evidence that MORs and Âµ-opioid system responsivity may underlie risk to misuse opioids among chronic pain patients.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 44, whose brain fog, lethargy and joint pain was dismissed by NHS doctors as being 'all in his head' reveals how he finally learned he was going through 'male menopause'

A man who experienced the so-called 'male menopause' has revealed how NHS doctors initially told him his symptoms were 'all in his head' before he was finally diagnosed with low testosterone levels. Ross Tomkins, 44, of Ponteland near Newcastle Upon Tyne, spent years suffering from memory loss, lethargy and joint...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy