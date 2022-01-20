Junior Auxiliary of Madison County to host Winter Festival

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Junior Auxiliary of Madison County will host a Winter Festival for children with special needs on January 22, 2022.

The “Uniquely You” festival is environmental tailored to the children with special needs. According to organizers, there will be arts and crafts, sensory projects and treats.

The event will take place at Ridgecrest Baptist Church from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Auxiliary is asking to limit only one parent per child. To sign up for the event, click here.

