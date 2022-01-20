ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Peril’ co-author Robert Costa moves from Post to CBS News

By DAVID BAUDER
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolitical reporter Robert Costa is jumping from The Washington Post to CBS News, where he was named Thursday as the network's chief election and campaign correspondent. Costa, co-author with Bob Woodward of “Peril” about the final days of the Trump administration, said that he's concerned about the fragile state of the...

