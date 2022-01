Are you looking for a new hobby in 2022 that’s the bee’s knees?. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Beekeeping Association is holding four free beekeeping 101 classes at First Baptist Church. “Having over 70 participants in the very first class, i think it says people are looking for something to do. Something that they can get interested in, that can help the environment, the bees and everybody and get something sweet out of it too.”

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO