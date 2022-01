The 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl is set to take place in Mobile, Alabama on Feb. 5, and the Detroit Lions (American team) now know all of the players they will coach. On Friday, the Senior Bowl announced which special teams’ players the Lions will work with and as you can see below, LS Jordan Silver, PK Cameron Dicker, and PT Jake Camarda will be on the American team roster.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO