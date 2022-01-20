ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Aiming to make CDC nimble, agency director has rankled many

 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The top U.S. public health agency has long been criticized as too slow to collect and act on...

Wyoming News

COVID Boosters Keep Older Americans Out of Hospitals: CDC

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 among older Americans is far higher for those who are unvaccinated than for those who are fully vaccinated and have had a booster shot, new government data shows. The differences were stark: In December, unvaccinated people 50 and older were 17 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who had completed the initial immunization series, but hadn't yet received a booster, according to statistics published Thursday on the U.S....
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Public Health Officials Push For People To Get Flu Vaccine As Cases Rise In The State

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Public health officials in Pennsylvania are recommending residents to get their flu vaccine as case counts rise across the state. There have been flu cases discovered in all 67 counties, with both Influenza A and B on the rise. Sixteen Pennsylvanians have died from the flu since the flu season started in 2021. “With the growing number of flu cases amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to remind Pennsylvanians to take preventative measures, including getting a flu vaccine to protect themselves, their family and communities from the flu this season,” Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. With the Omicron variant’s symptoms being somewhat similar to flu symptoms, it’s becoming easier to confuse the two viruses. However, public health officials say that a COVID-19 vaccine regimen will not protect people from the flu and urge them to register for a flu vaccine. Anyone sick with the flu should stay home and those who may face complications with the virus should seek out treatment options, according to Johnson.
Boston 25 News WFXT

CDC Director Walensky: guidance on face masks will not change

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the agency’s guidance on face masks would not change. “The CDC continues to recommend that any mask is better than no mask and we do encourage all Americans to wear a well-fitting mask to protect themselves and prevent the spread of COVID-19. And, the recommendation is not going to change. So maybe I’ll just note that we are preparing an update to the information on our mask website to best reflect the options that are available to people, as you note, and the different levels of protection, different masks provide. And we want to provide Americans the best and most updated information to choose what mask is going to be right for them.” Walensky said.
Rolling Stone

Disabled Americans Feel Abandoned by CDC. Now, CDC Is Desperate to Make Amends

On Friday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky appeared on Good Morning America, and made a statement that pissed off large swaths of the country: “The overwhelming number of [Covid] deaths — over 75 percent — occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities, so really these are people who were unwell to begin with,” Walensky said. “It’s really encouraging news in the context of Omicron.” Immediately, people with disabilities and comorbidities were furious. By Monday, the CDC knew they had a problem.  According to an email shared exclusively with Rolling Stone, the CDC has tasked Karen Remley, Director for the...
News4Jax.com

CDC preparing to update mask information, director says

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the agency is preparing to update information on its website about face masks but continues to recommend that everyone wear some type of mask. “@CDCgov continues to recommend that any mask is better than no mask, and we encourage...
fox40jackson.com

House Republicans accuse CDC director of keeping agency in ‘constant crisis’ throughout pandemic

FIRST ON FOX: The top Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee accused Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky of keeping the agency in “constant crisis” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Committee ranking member Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., alongside Health and Oversight Subcommittee ranking...
Medscape News

CDC Director Vows to Improve COVID Messaging

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The CDC has struggled with clear messaging and COVID-19 guidance during the pandemic, and the agency will aim to do better, Rochelle Walensky, MD, director of the CDC, told The Wall Street Journal. The pandemic threw...
seatrade-cruise.com

Conditional sail order not likely to be renewed: CDC director

'The conditional sail order and the fact the industry has stepped up and is now interested in doing and exceeding the compliance with the sail order without the order even necessarily needing to be in place is a real testimony to how well that has worked and how we've worked collaboratively with the industry,' Walensky said during testimony Tuesday.
Boston Herald

Pozniak: Is CDC Director Walensky failing as a pandemic leader?

In many ways, Massachusetts resident Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who President Biden selected to lead the Centers for Disease Control, has dropped the ball as a crisis communications leader during the unprecedented COVID pandemic. As a communications professional, let me focus on several major missteps she has made that harmed the credibility of the CDC and the Biden administration.
fox5atlanta.com

CDC Director urges Americans to make sure they're up-to-date on COVID-19 shots

ATLANTA - President Joe Biden's top COVID-19 advisors say case numbers are beginning to fall, especially in the Northeast and states hit first by the omicron variant. The US is averaging about 745,000 new cases, 21,000 hospitalizations, and 1,700 deaths per day. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says, despite the...
