M&Ms characters to become more inclusive

What qualities are the most important for a modern, progressive woman to possess? On Thursday, Mars provided its customers with an exciting new answer: her shoes, of course. Alongside an announcement of its “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong,” the candy company behind M&M’s rolled out a redesign of their beloved mascots. Preparing their “lentils” for a “more dynamic, progressive world,” the characters are now being spotlighted for their “personalities, rather than their gender.” Apparently, that translates to gifting each with a fresh set of new kicks. Green is swapping her white, heeled go-go boots for a “cool, laid-back pair of sneakers,” according to Mars, while Brown (formerly Ms. Brown) will sport kitten heels instead of stilettos. The two female members of the cast, Green and Brown will also be trading in their traditionally competitive relationship to start “throwing sunshine and not shade,” Mars said.

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO