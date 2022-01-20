ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

M&Ms characters to become more inclusive

By Judy Kurtz
cw39.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Hill) — Candy is about to get more “inclusive,” with the maker of M&M’s announcing its famed characters are getting modern makeovers and will have more “nuanced personalities.”. Mars, Incorporated, the company behind the colorful, candy-coated chocolates, announced Thursday a “global commitment to...

cw39.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Everyone Is Losing It Over The Green M&M's Disappointing Redesign

A makeover sounds like fun, but when you remove someone’s signature look the result might strike a nerve. This rings true for Ms. Green, the anthropomorphized M&M candy who has starred in memorable commercials for the chocolate treats. On Jan. 20, Mars Wrigley announced its iconic chocolate candy characters will be getting a progressive makeover, one that deals more with personality compared to physical appearance. However, fans are not happy about the redesign of Ms. Green, who has now swapped her go-go boots for a pair of sneakers. Here are all the tweets about the Green M&M’s 2022 redesign.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

M&M Debuts New Shapes for Its Iconic Chocolate Pieces

M&M as a part of the Mars Wrigley brand is debuting a new look for its iconic chocolate pieces in the hopes of creating a more inclusive world. For over 80 years, the bite-sized colorful candies have been a staple treat across households and now M&M is pledging to fans that the new brand aesthetic revamp will work towards increasing the sense of belonging amongst millions of consumers. Chief Growth Officer at Mars Wrigley, Cathryn Sleight said, “M&M’S has long been committed to creating colorful fun for all, and this purpose serves as a more concrete commitment to what we’ve always believed as a brand: that everyone has the right to enjoy moments of happiness, and fun is the most powerful way to help people feel that they belong.”
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

M&M’s Get a More ‘Inclusive’ Makeover... Giving the Green One Sneakers

What qualities are the most important for a modern, progressive woman to possess? On Thursday, Mars provided its customers with an exciting new answer: her shoes, of course. Alongside an announcement of its “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong,” the candy company behind M&M’s rolled out a redesign of their beloved mascots. Preparing their “lentils” for a “more dynamic, progressive world,” the characters are now being spotlighted for their “personalities, rather than their gender.” Apparently, that translates to gifting each with a fresh set of new kicks. Green is swapping her white, heeled go-go boots for a “cool, laid-back pair of sneakers,” according to Mars, while Brown (formerly Ms. Brown) will sport kitten heels instead of stilettos. The two female members of the cast, Green and Brown will also be trading in their traditionally competitive relationship to start “throwing sunshine and not shade,” Mars said.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M M#Mars#Wrigley#Food Drink
CBS News

M&M characters redesigned for a "more dynamic, progressive world," Mars announces

M&M's iconic characters — six different colored "lentils," each with their own personality — have gotten a modern makeover for a "more dynamic, progressive world," Mars said Thursday. The redesign is focused on creating a sense of belonging and community, as well as spotlighting the character's "personalities, rather than their gender."
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

M&Ms go woke! Chocolate giant will trade green M&M character's stilettos for sneakers and end her rivalry with brown M&M in order to reflect 'a more dynamic, progressive world'

The iconic M&M characters - ubiquitous in commercials for the chocolate candies for decades - are getting a makeover that the company claimed Thursday will fit them in a 'more dynamic, progressive world.'. The changes, which will take effect immediately, gives the characters a more modern look to emphasize characters'...
BUSINESS
spoonuniversity.com

M&M's Have Gotten an "Inclusive" Makeover and Twitter Has Thoughts

Mars Wrigley, the iconic candy brand that owns M&M’s, announced today that the chocolate characters will be rebranded to better reflect today’s world. Now, the green M&M is swapping her usual white boots for a pair of sneakers and the internet is losing it. The revamp of the...
BUSINESS
Daily Herald

Mars gives M&M's a makeover to promote inclusivity

Candy maker Mars is giving a makeover to its six M&M's characters as a way to promote inclusivity. The company said that it will provide a modern take on the appearances of the characters - which Mars calls 'œlentils" - and give them more nuanced personalities. The lentils, which are featured in red, green, orange, yellow, brown and blue, will also come in different shapes and sizes.
BUSINESS
Design Week

M&M’s unveils identity redesign for an “inclusive” future

The updated identity for M&M’s, centring on the logo’s ampersand, also features the brand’s first custom typeface. M&M’s has revealed a global redesign in an attempt to create a “world where everyone feels they belong”. Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR) has crafted the new look,...
BUSINESS
chaindrugreview.com

M&M’S announces global commitment to put inclusivity front and center

NEWARK, N.J. — M&M’S, part of the Mars, Inc. portfolio of brands, has announced a global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong, and society is inclusive. The iconic candy brand’s announcement is built on more than 80 years of bringing people together with its bite-sized colorful candies and flavors and is part of the evolved M&M’S brand’s strategy built on purpose, which promises to use the power of fun to include everyone, with a goal of increasing the sense of belonging for 10 million people around the world by 2025.
BUSINESS
Washington Times

M&Ms reboots cartoon mascots as gender-neutral, more inclusive

The cartoon mascots who sell M&Ms in television commercials will now dress and act in more gender-neutral ways, the 80-year old candy maker announced Thursday. Jane Hwang, global vice president for M&Ms at parent company Mars, told AdWeek it’s time to minimize traditional gender stereotypes in future marketing campaigns for the chocolate candies that feature the characters.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

M&Ms Redesigned Candy Characters Has Social Media Weighing in on Dramatic Changes

M&Ms has announced that it's well-known advertisement characters will be undergoing a dramatic change, amid the company's push for more inclusion, and the news has social media users weighing in. In a Thursday press release, the Mars, Incorporated brand shared its plans to "use the power of fun to include everyone, with a goal of increasing the sense of belonging for 10 million people around the world by 2025." Among the items on M&Ms list of ways to achieve better inclusion is taking "a fresh, modern take on the looks of our beloved characters and more nuanced personalities to underscore the importance of self-expression and power of community through storytelling."
BUSINESS
Democrat-Herald

M&Ms' beloved characters getting new look more 'representative of our consumer'

M&M's branding is getting a refresh. The candy's anthropomorphized chocolate characters are being made over, and the logo is also getting a tweak. But the most noticeable change is to the six M&M characters: new shoes. Green has swapped her go-go boots for sneakers. Brown is sporting lower, more sensible heels. Red and Yellow's shoes now have laces. Orange's shoes laces are no longer untied. And Blue's shoes, while little changed, resemble what Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley North America, described as "a bad version of Uggs."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

You Probably Wouldn't Recognize The Original Peanut M&M

M&M's debuted in 1941 and have become a staple of American candy culture that can be found in gas stations, grocery stores, and candy shops, (via M&M's). Its slogan — melts in your hand, not in your mouth — was invented eight years later, and it is a solid jingle that hasn't changed. Let's be honest — when you hear those words, you immediately think of your favorite candy.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy