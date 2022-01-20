ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, MA

Alvin Gaston Charged In Fitchburg Hit-And-Run That Left Young Mother Seriously Hurt

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFITCHBURG (CBS) – Fitchburg Police say the driver wanted in a hit and run earlier in the week has turned himself in. Forty-two-year-old Alvin Gaston, of Ayer, is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. Fitchburg police say Gaston was...

boston.cbslocal.com

