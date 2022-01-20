ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbados PM sworn in after 2nd consecutive elections sweep

By DÁNICA COTO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley was sworn in for a second term Thursday after her party appeared to have swept every legislative seat in the first elections the island nation held as a republic since casting off the British monarchy. Mottley’s Barbados...

