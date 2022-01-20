Paya Acquires VelocIT Business Solutions For Undisclosed Sum

Deal expands Autodesk’s platform for media and entertainment industry upstream to include on-set production workflows. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 — Today Autodesk announced the acquisition of Moxion, the New Zealand-based developer of a powerful, cloud-based platform for digital dailies used by leading filmmakers on some of the world’s most complex and challenging productions, including “The Midnight Sky,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “The Matrix Resurrections.” The acquisition of Moxion’s talent and technology will expand Autodesk’s own cloud platform for Media and Entertainment upstream, moving beyond post-production into production, bringing new users to Autodesk while helping better integrate processes across the entire content production chain.

