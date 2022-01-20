ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Paya Acquires VelocIT Business Solutions For Undisclosed Sum

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paya Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PAYA) acquired VelocIT Business Solutions for an undisclosed sum. VelocIT provides fully integrated, omnichannel payment solutions to accounting and ERP partners,...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
channele2e.com

Sigma Defense Acquires Government Security Consultancy Solute

Backed by private equity firm Sagewind Capital, Sigma Defense Systems LLC has acquired security technology and engineering firm Solute Inc. Together, Sigma Defense Systems and Solute plan to offer DevSecOps services to U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number...
SOFTWARE
pymnts.com

Nayax Acquires Smart Payments Solution On Track Innovations for $4.5M

Cashless payments FinTech Nayax Ltd. has entered into “a binding term sheet” to acquire smart card technology firm On Track Innovations Ltd. for about $4.5 million in cash, according to a joint announcement Thursday (Jan. 20). “This acquisition is an important step in our plan to gain share...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erp
channele2e.com

Systems Integrator GyanSys Acquires Salesforce Partner Groundswell Cloud Solutions

Indiana-based systems integrator GyanSys Inc. has acquired Groundswell Cloud Solutions, a Salesforce and Mulesoft cloud consulting partner based in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 86 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022, and the fourth Salesforce cloud...
BUSINESS
autodesk.com

Autodesk Acquires Moxion Cloud Solution for Digital Dailies

Deal expands Autodesk’s platform for media and entertainment industry upstream to include on-set production workflows. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 — Today Autodesk announced the acquisition of Moxion, the New Zealand-based developer of a powerful, cloud-based platform for digital dailies used by leading filmmakers on some of the world’s most complex and challenging productions, including “The Midnight Sky,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “The Matrix Resurrections.” The acquisition of Moxion’s talent and technology will expand Autodesk’s own cloud platform for Media and Entertainment upstream, moving beyond post-production into production, bringing new users to Autodesk while helping better integrate processes across the entire content production chain.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Entrepreneur

NewsReach Raises Undisclosed Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. NewsReach, an Ahmedabad-based digital media tech startup, has raised undisclosed funding. A consortium of investors like JITO Angel Network, Beyond Partners - Indian Micro VC firm, CIIE initiative startup oasis, Shashvat Nakrani (co-founder Bharat Pe), Sharan Aggarwal (angel investor and founder of Leviosa) contributed to the funding round.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Humana names home solutions business president

Andrew Agwunobi, MD, will lead Humana's home solutions business as its president, the payer announced Jan. 14. Currently serving as interim university president at University of Connecticut and CEO of the UConn Health System, Dr. Agwunobi brings 20 years of experience to the role. He also led Calif.-based St. Joseph Health System's 14 hospitals as COO and Wash.-based Providence Health Care System's five hospitals as CEO.
BUSINESS
massachusettsnewswire.com

Capstone Logistics to Acquire Insource Performance Solutions LLC, a Warehouse Services Company

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Capstone Logistics, LLC (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, announced today that it has acquired Insource Performance Solutions, LLC (“Insource”) for cash from management. Insource is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based warehouse services company providing a range of value-added, outsourced services to distribution centers. Founded in 1997, Insource serves a variety of customers at 27 distribution facilities in eight different States.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Strategically Valuable Content Business, Webretailer, Acquired by Adventrum

FE International, Inc., the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announces the acquisition of Webretailer, the world’s leading resource for businesses selling through online marketplaces, by Adventrum. Launched in 2003, Webretailer.com is the world’s leading resource for businesses selling through online marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, and...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

First Advantage Acquires Form I-9 Compliance For Undisclosed Sum

First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ: FA) completed the acquisition of the Form I-9 Compliance business under an asset purchase agreement. Financial terms were not disclosed. Form I-9 Compliance provides clients with proactive and preventative technology solutions and consulting services for Form I-9 and E-Verify compliance. Form I-9 Compliance adds new solutions...
BUSINESS
wraltechwire.com

IBM deals again, this time acquiring Australian firm in sustainability solutions move

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – In a move to bolster its sustainability business, IBM has acquired Australia-based Envizi, a provider of data and analytics software focused on environmental performance management. Interestingly, IBM already was using Envizi as part of a growing portfolio of offerings dealing with supply chains, environmental management and asset management.
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

Elrond Network Acquires Web3 Payment Solution Utrust, UTK Rallies

Internet-scale blockchain Elrond Network (EGLD) announced the acquisition of Web3 cryptocurrency payment solution Utrust (UTK) for an undisclosed amount. At 10:40 UTC, EGLD is trading at USD 198 – it’s up 2% in a day and down 16% in a week. It has appreciated 445% over the past year. UTK is changing hands at USD 0.43, having gone up 17% in a day, 11% in a week, and 130% in a year.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Kin + Carta Acquires AI Solution Octain

Kin + Carta , the global digital transformation consultancy, announced an intellectual property acquisition of Octain, a cloud-based, automated machine learning platform. This investment furthers Kin + Carta’s data and AI service line capabilities to build predictive, explainable models for clients that will accelerate data-driven decision making and digital transformation outcomes.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

CECO To Acquire Rubber Expansion Joints Manufacturer GRC For Undisclosed Sum

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) has agreed to acquire GRC, otherwise known as General Rubber LLC, for undisclosed financial terms. Under the agreement terms, GRC is to be acquired by Effox-Flextor-Mader, Inc. (EFM), a joint venture between CECO and Chartwell Investments Entrepreneur & Founder Capital, LLC (Chief Capital) formed in July 2020.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
100K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy