Is ‘Archive 81’ Scary?

By Johnny Loftus
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
That’s definitely the idea! The inspiration for Archive 81, a new Netflix series that has become a surprise Top 10 hit for the streamer, comes from a podcast of the same name that spun horror fiction out of the inherent mystery and vastness of cities and the human subconscious. Add to that the series’ initial setup – taciturn archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie) is recruited by a mysterious benefactor (Martin Donovan) to travel alone to a remote research facility where, uh, he’ll also be alone. And the work itself? It fairly drips with unknowns, and the certainty of lasting trauma. But Donovan’s Virgil Davenport sells Dan on it, because he knows he likes the hunt. “Before you say no, Dan, here’s why I think you’re our guy. Creating this archive, putting this puzzle together, finding out what happened at the Visser, well, it would mean the world to everyone who lost someone in that fire.” And with that, you just know it – in Archive 81, the scares are likely to be just an advance of tape spool away.

And they aren’t just on tape. Archive draws deep from the well of contemporary found footage horror (James Wan is involved as a producer), and the mysterious practices of cults both living and dead are woven into its narrative. But the series also generates unease with its sound design – clicks and static suggesting listeners from beyond, and the music of composers Geoff Barrow (Portishead) and Ben Salisbury building inky pools of mood at every turn. Salisbury and Barrow performed a similar feat with their music for Alex Garland’s 2018 film Annihilation, amplifying the moody disquiet of its psychological horror, and Archive 81 is definitely channeling a similar vibe – as much as it’s digging into the mysteries of an analog past, it’s also a horror show of the mind.

Oh, and don’t even get us started on the Kaelego Demon!

Johnny Loftus is an independent writer and editor living at large in Chicagoland. His work has appeared in The Village Voice, All Music Guide, Pitchfork Media, and Nicki Swift. Follow him on Twitter: @glennganges

