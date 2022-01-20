Who Plays Lisette on HBO Max’s ‘And Just Like That’? Meet Katerina Tannenbaum

And Just Like That… Episode 8 “Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered” forces Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) to deal with a very noisy neighbor. Sure that doesn’t sound like a such a dramatic task for Carrie, but Lisette (played by Katerina Tannenbaum) is not only loud, but also a strange sort of ghost of who Carrie Bradshaw used to be. The curly-harried, stoop-loving fashionista with a sexy boytoy feels like a stand in for the hip thirty-something Carrie once was on HBO‘s Sex and the City. Carrie, on the other hand, feels like an old lady in her rowdy neighbor’s presence. That is, until Carrie sees how much the two single gals have in common…

And Just Like That… on HBO Max follows Sex and the City characters Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate the drama of their fifties in New York City. Charlotte is struggling with how to deal with the fact that her children are exploring their gender and sexuality while Miranda is grappling with her own sexual identity after falling hard for Carrie’s non-binary boss, Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez). Carrie’s story has been the most grim to date. In Episode 1 of And Just Like That…, her husband Big (Chris Noth) dies of a heart attack. Since that loss, we’ve watched Carrie rally with the help of old friends and new. One new person in her life not helping matters, though? The super cool downstairs neighbor, Lisette.

So what exactly is Lisette’s deal? Who is Katerina Tannenbaum? And where have you seen the actress who plays Lisette on And Just Like That… before? Here’s everything you need to know about Carrie’s new neighbor…

Who is Carrie’s New Downstairs Neighbor in And Just Like That… Episode 8 on HBO Max?

In And Just Like That… Episode 8, we learn that Carrie has a young new downstairs neighbor named Lisette. This new girl is effortlessly cool, usually dating someone sexy, and obsessed with hanging out on Carrie’s stoop. (Sound like young Carrie? Because it sure does to me!) While Carrie wonders how Lisette can afford her apartment — she’s a hip jewelry designer whose clients include ScarJo — our leading lady is more perplexed by Lisette’s loud, late nights.

Carrie complains first to Lisette and her friends on the stoop and later feels bad after Lisette feels back. (Also Carrie feels bad that Lisette keeps catching her in her most crone-worthy moments, like when she’s got a green face mask on or is enjoying her one cigarette, complete with smoke-repelling gloves and bonnet on.) However by the episode’s end, Carrie realizes that Lisette is also capable of feeling embarrassed — like when Carrie catches her breaking up with her sleazy boyfriend. Carrie commiserates, saying it’s what dating in NYC is. And just like that we think a new “friendship” forms?

We’re not saying Lisette will join the ladies for cocktails, but IMDB says she’ll be back for the last two episodes this season.

Who Plays Lisette on And Just Like That...? Meet Katerina Tannenbaum

Lisette is played by Katerina Tannenbaum. If she looks familiar, that’s probably because the model/actress has appeared on everything from The Bold Type to Better Call Saul and HBO Max’s own Gossip Girl. However you might best recognize her from HBO’s cult hit Betty. You can follow Katerina Tannenbaum on Instagram @katerinatannenbaum.

