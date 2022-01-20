ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Don’t Sleep on Apple TV+’s ‘Servant’

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXA9z_0dr19v7O00

When you start a new season of a beloved show, you typically know what to expect. Characters will maintain the alliances that left off, and though the circumstances may become grander, their motivations will probably stay the same. That has never been the case with Servant. In its third season, Tony Basgallop and M. Night Shyamalan’s horror series continues to be as twisting, difficult to grasp, and creepy as the creature it’s named after.

If you haven’t had the pleasure of watching Servant, you’re only robbing yourself of perverse joy and some of the most gorgeous cinematography currently on television. The series started with Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean (Toby Kebbell), a wealthy Philadelphia couple who was struggling through the tragic death of their newborn baby. But when Dorothy hired a nanny to take care of the reborn doll she had been using to cope with her loss, the unthinkable happened. Baby Jericho returned. The crux of the series rests on that haunting mystery: What is baby Jericho, and what did Leanne the nanny (Nell Tiger Free) do to give the Turners their child?

Most executions of this premise would wallow in that central mystery. That was the path Season 1 took, an installment filled with hushed, disbelieving conversations between Sean and Dorothy’s snarky brother Julian (Rupert Grint). But as Servant has progressed, it has accepted baby Jericho whole cloth as it has evolved into something far greater than the sum of its sharp script, incredible actors, and haunting directorial work. Servant has transformed from just a mystery, into a full saga filled with several tonally distinct yet complimentary stories. These varying branches were what Season 2 focused on, a season that drifted from a high-pressure stakeout to deranged kidnapping horror to buddy comedy antics in a way that always felt both effortless, surprising yet inevitable.

These seasons were so unrelentingly shocking, it felt as if Servant wouldn’t be able to surprise us again. And yet Season 3 picks up to show us something we have truly never seen before: Dorothy, Sean, Julian, and Leanne all part of the same functional family. It’s a reconciliation that’s never fully seen on screen but feels completely lived in as this season picks up three months after Season 2’s finale. Most surprisingly of all, it’s the existence of this hard-fought union that raises Servant‘s terror to new highs. For two seasons now, we’ve seen these people lie, scheme, torture, stalk, and physically fight each other to get the life they want. Now with baby Jericho back in Dorothy and Sean’s house and Leanne’s cult at bay, they finally have it. And the pressure to keep that peace is suffocating.

When M. Night Shyamalan first became a household name, he was known as the master of twist endings. Servant has elevated that reputation to a new high. From moment to moment, you never know which direction Servant is going to take. Is there a new betrayal on the horizon? A new romance? A musical number? A jarring standalone episode? Anything is possible. It’s that dedication to constant unpredictability that makes this show filled with religious cults and gross culinary creations so special, and a must watch.

The first episode of Servant Season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ Friday, January 21. New episodes will be released weekly.

Watch Servant on Apple TV+

Comments / 0

Related
showbizjunkies.com

Trailer: Apple TV+’s ‘Suspicion’ Series Starring Uma Thurman

Oscar nominee Uma Thurman teams up BAFTA Award nominee Rob Williams (Man in the High Castle) for Suspicion, an upcoming dramatic series debuting on Apple TV+ on February 4, 2022. The new two-minute trailer introduces the key characters while not giving away too many details. It also does a great job of conveying the tone of this thriller.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star in trailer for Apple TV+’s WeCrashed

Apple TV+ has released a trailer for the limited drama series WeCrashed. Inspired by the hit Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, it stars Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway, Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera and O-T Fagbenle; watch it here…. The series is inspired by actual events — and...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Toby Kebbell
Person
Lauren Ambrose
Person
Nell Tiger Free
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
Variety

Netflix Orders Comedy Series Starring Michelle Buteau; Apple TV Plus Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Servant’ (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has ordered “Survival of the Thickest,” an eight episode scripted comedy starring stand-up Michelle Buteau. Based on Buteau’s 2020 essay book of the same name, “Survival of the Thickest” stars Buteau as Mavis Beaumont, a Black, plus-size woman navigating life after she finds herself newly single. The series was created by Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, who will serve as the showrunner for the series. The series will be executive produced by Ravi Nandan and Alli Reich from A24. “Survival of the Thickest” follows an overall deal between Sanchez-Witzel and Netflix to develop shows for the streamer. It also continues Buteau’s relationship...
TV SERIES
imore.com

Apple TV+ goes behind the scenes of the third season of 'Servant'

Season three of "Servant" is now streaming on Apple TV+. Apple has released a new behind-the-scenes video with M. Night Shyamalan. As season three of "Servant" gets started on Apple TV+, the company has released a new behind-the-scenes look at the series. "Servant - Dissecting the Scene" features an interview...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple TV+’s ‘The Afterparty’: TV Review

From one angle, Apple TV+’s The Afterparty feels like a glorified storytelling exercise: It’s a murder mystery that unfolds over eight episodes, each styled in a different genre to match the perspective of a different character. From another, it’s just a good time — a half-hour-ish comedy that plays with familiar TV and movie tropes, without taking any of them, or itself, too seriously. As its characters will keep reminding you, it all depends on how you look at it. The story begins, of course, with a death. 30something pop star Xavier (Dave Franco) has been dashed against the rocks below...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Everything works on Apple TV+'s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is the Muppets series Disney+ wish it had: "The video-streaming world has long suffered from content fragmentation, and modern-day Muppet access is no exception," says Sam Machkovech. "If you want to revel in all things Jim Henson, you'll need subscriptions to no less than three streamers: Disney+ (which has the most Henson films and series), HBO Max (which has a lock on Sesame Street), and Apple TV+. In a fairer cosmos, a unified Henson+ service would let fans feast upon the entire Muppet-verse like giddy Cookie Monsters. Alas. Those streaming services don't just divvy up classic Muppet content, either. They each feature brand-new series from the Jim Henson Company, either with newly invented characters or old favorites reliving their glory days. Keeping up with all that content has been tricky, but we at Ars have done our best, always with the hope that one of the new properties will deliver a good-enough mix of nostalgia, production values, and freshness. This week, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock nails that exact combination and breathes new life into the formerly HBO-exclusive universe."
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia
heyuguys.com

Servant Season 3: M. Night Shyamalan, Rupert Grint, Nell Tiger Free & more on the sinister turns the Apple TV+ show is about to take

To celebrate the release of Season 3 of Servant on Apple TV, we spoke with the stars and creator of the show. The series revolves around a mysterious nanny, a fake baby, and a cult and had ended Season 2 in bloody chaos and murder. However, Season 3 starts with the Turner family appearing a bit more harmonious, finally accepting its au pair Leanne. However, trauma once again threatens this weird but working household. Could sinister forces attack.
TV SERIES
imore.com

Suddenly there's a lot to watch on Apple TV+ and much more is coming in '22

Over the holidays, I had a chance to check out the Apple TV+ landscape much more thoroughly than I had in recent months. What I found surprised me. Although the paid video streaming service will never compete with Disney Plus, Netflix, HBO Max, etc., from a content quantity perspective, its library is noticeably more extensive than many might realize. And with lots of new and returning content set to launch in the coming months, an Apple TV+ subscription is even more worth it.
ELECTRONICS
scotscoop.com

Apple TV’s ‘Dickinson’ beautifully presents a queer love story

*This article contains spoilers for the TV series “Dickinson.”. “I’m Nobody! Who are you?” You may recognize this as the title of a famous work by Emily Dickinson, a poet who lived in the nineteenth century. The two-season Apple TV series “Dickinson” attempts to capture the oddity...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

What Time Does ‘A Discovery of Witches’ Season 3 Episode 3 Premiere?

A Discovery of Witches Season 3 has already tested Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode) and Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) like never before. In just two episodes, they’ve had to grieve a loved one, embrace the fact they’re expecting twins, and discover their Elizabethan ward Jack Blackfriars (Toby Regbo) is now a modern-day vampire grappling with blood rage. It’s a lot! And A Discovery of Witches Season 3 is only getting started. What adventures await Matthew, Diana, and their friends in A Discovery of Witches Season 3 Episode 3? You’ll have to tune in to find out.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

‘Hello Tomorrow!’: Dagmara Dominczyk To Recur In Apple Series

EXCLUSIVE: Dagmara Dominczyk (Succession) is set for a key recurring role opposite Billy Crudup in Apple TV+ original series Hello Tomorrow!, from MRC Television. Created, written and executive produced by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, who will serve as showrunners, Hello Tomorrow! is set in a retro-future world. It revolves around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup, who also executive produces, stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition whose unshakable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his co-workers and revitalizes his desperate customers but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Harry Potter’ Star Jason Isaacs On J.K. Rowling Controversy: “I Was Not Going To Be Jumping To Stab Her”

Jason Isaacs, best known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, addressed the controversy swirling around J.K. Rowling in an interview published today by The Telegraph regarding the author’s statements on the transgender community. In the past, Rowling has publicly stated that “sex is real and has lived consequences.” Her statements caused great division in the Harry Potter community, and resulted in cast members such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint issue statements amid the backlash. Last week in The Times interview, Grint expressed that though he doesn’t “necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, she’s...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Apple TV+ Lands Godzilla & Titans Series Based On Legendary’s Monsterverse

In a massive deal that expands on Legendary’s Monsterverse, Apple TV+ has ordered a new live-action series featuring Godzilla and the Titans. Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch. The series will be produced by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black — who will also serve as showrunner — and Matt Fraction, alongside Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

2K+
Followers
622
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy