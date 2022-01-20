ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL lawyers ask court to dismiss former Las Vegas Raiders coach Gruden’s lawsuit

By Duncan Phenix
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0REzTc_0dr19jlu00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lawyers representing the National Football League and Commissioner Roger Goodell have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

Gruden resigned from the Raiders on Oct. 11, 2021, after emails surfaced showing he used racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments.

Gruden is suing the National Football League and Goodell, over his resignation, which he describes in court paperwork as “forced.” The lawsuit, filed in November in Clark County District Court, claims the NFL and Goodell “through a malicious and orchestrated campaign… sought to destroy” Gruden’s reputation.

In the new motion to dismiss document, NFL lawyers write, “The Complaint—a baseless attempt by Jon Gruden to blame the NFL and its Commissioner for the fallout from the publication of racist, misogynistic and homophobic emails that Gruden wrote and broadly circulated—should be dismissed for failure to state a single viable cause of action.”

Lawyers for the NFL and Goodell, in his personal capacity, are asking the judge to toss the lawsuit and compel Gruden to resolve this in arbitration, per his NFL contract which has been submitted to the court, but is under seal.

Gruden signed a $100 million contract with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2018. According to the lawsuit, he is not being paid the remaining balance on the contract, which was through 2027. His lawyers also write Gruden is losing out on endorsement deals, including one with footwear company Skechers.

Not included in this document is any information about how the Wall Street Journal obtained the emails it printed on Oct. 8, 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Jon Gruden’s case against the NFL goes to court on February 23

The first battle in former Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the NFL will land in court next month. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a hearing will be held on the motions filed Wednesday by the NFL on February 23, with Judge Nancy Allf presiding. Between now and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Ravens’ stunning firing

The Baltimore Ravens made a very surprising coaching move on Friday evening with the decision to fire defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Baltimore announced the news with a statement from head coach John Harbaugh, who said that he and Martindale “have agreed to move forward in separate directions.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#American Football#Klas#Oakland Raiders#The Wall Street Journal#Nexstar Media Inc#Westernslopenow Com
The Spun

Mike Vrabel’s Comment On Ryan Tannehill Is Going Viral

Mike Vrabel refused to throw his quarterback under the bus following the Tennessee Titans’ embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Tannehill, the 33-year-old veteran, was awful in the Titans’ 19-16 loss to the Bengals. He threw three picks during the outing, two of which led to field goals by Cincinnati.
NFL
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger is a warning to the Atlanta Falcons

Ben Roethlisberger played what will likely be his final game in the NFL as the Steelers were blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs in the wildcard round. Ben’s final season should be a warning not only to the Atlanta Falcons but to the rest of the league. With...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says 1 Hire Would Guarantee Cowboys Super Bowl

Dallas Cowboys fans and former players alike have spent the past week pondering what the team can do to get over the hump in the playoffs. But former Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant believes that one coaching change could get them to the Super Bowl. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Bryant...
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Found Dead In Prison

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
NFL
KREX

KREX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy