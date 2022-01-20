ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch ‘Single Drunk Female’

By Josh Sorokach
 4 days ago
If you’re in the mood to stream something new, the first two episodes of Simone Finch’s buzzy new dramedy Single Drunk Female premiere tonight on Freeform. Executive produced by Jenni Konner, the series follows Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia), a 20-something alcoholic forced to sober up and move back home with her overbearing mother (Ally Sheedy) after a public flame-out at a New York media company. Per Freeform, “Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place.”

Also starring Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington, and Garrick Bernard, the show currently has a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Where can you watch Single Drunk Female? Will the series be available for next-day streaming on Hulu? Here’s everything you need to know.

WHO’S IN THE CAST OF SINGLE DRUNK FEMALE?

The series stars Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington, and Garrick Bernard. Jon Glaser, Ian Gomez, and Jojo Brown also have recurring roles on the show.

WHAT TIME IS SINGLE DRUNK FEMALE ON TONIGHT?

The first two episodes of Single Drunk Female air tonight (January 20) from 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET on Freeform.

WHERE TO WATCH SINGLE DRUNK FEMALE?

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch Single Drunk Female live on the Freeform website or Freeform app. You can also enjoy the show live or on demand with an active subscription to an over-the-top streaming service that offers Freeform, including fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or DIRECTV Stream.

Hulu, YouTube, Sling TV, and fuboTV offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

WILL SINGLE DRUNK FEMALE BE ON HULU?

Yes! The series will be available for next-day streaming on both Hulu and the Freeform website.

WHEN WILL SINGLE DRUNK FEMALE BE ON HULU?

The first two episodes are scheduled to premiere Friday morning (January 21) on Hulu.

WHEN WILL SINGLE DRUNK FEMALE EPISODE 3 BE ON FREEFORM?

Episode 3 debuts Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. ET on Freeform.

