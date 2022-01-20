ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Editorial: Supreme Court wounds Lady Liberty

By News Director
gilaherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cry of anguish surges from sea to shining sea. Circling the planet, the cry returns to our nation’s Capital but finds no home. Cast afar— akin to “A Man Without a Country,” Freedom falls to her knees. And weeps. Lady Liberty bleeds on the...

gilaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The New Yorker

Is Ginni Thomas a Threat to the Supreme Court?

Listen to this story Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. In December, Chief Justice John Roberts released his year-end report on the federal judiciary. According to a recent Gallup poll, the Supreme Court has its lowest public-approval rating in history—in part because it is viewed as being overly politicized. President Joe Biden recently established a bipartisan commission to consider reforms to the Court, and members of Congress have introduced legislation that would require Justices to adhere to the same types of ethics standards as other judges. Roberts’s report, however, defiantly warned everyone to back off. “The Judiciary’s power to manage its internal affairs insulates courts from inappropriate political influence,” he wrote. His statement followed a series of defensive speeches from members of the Court’s conservative wing, which now holds a super-majority of 6–3. Last fall, Justice Clarence Thomas, in an address at Notre Dame, accused the media of spreading the false notion that the Justices are merely politicians in robes. Such criticism, he said, “makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference,” adding, “They think you become like a politician!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theprioryrecord.com

Update on the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has recently drawn the attention of many, amidst various controversial cases that it has agreed to hear. Therefore, I thought that it would be a fitting time to give an overview of the Supreme Court and discuss some of its recent and upcoming cases. When looking at...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

I Am Embarrassed for the Supreme Court

Having asked for institutional transparency for the sake of the Supreme Court’s legitimacy last week, I am now just embarrassed. In case the Supreme Court Color War of 2022 isn’t occupying 100 percent of your attention this week, let me catch you up: Justice Neil Gorsuch hasn’t been wearing a mask at oral arguments this month. Justice Sonia Sotomayor—who is high risk of complications from COVID because she has Type 1 diabetes—has been participating telephonically. This has, understandably, raised some hackles, in part because it is childish and absurd, and in part because the court failed to clarify when pressed on what the policy for masking actually was. Then, veteran Supreme Court correspondent Nina Totenberg at NPR reported Tuesday morning that Gorsuch, and the other justices, had in fact been asked by Chief Justice John Roberts to wear a mask because Sotomayor, who sits next to him at arguments, is at high risk for COVID, and he refused. Fury and shocked disbelief ensued.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reason.com

Are the Supreme Court Justice "Happy Campers"?

NPR has posted a story by Nina Totenberg suggesting that there are simmering tensions among the justices on the Supreme Court. From the article, "Supreme Court justices aren't 'scorpions,' but not happy campers either":. . . . anybody who regularly watches Supreme Court arguments is used to seeing some testy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Monthly

The Supreme Court Versus Health and Safety

When the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate for large employers, its three most conservative justices also issued a little-noticed concurring opinion with ominous implications. In it, they gave voice to an expansive interpretation of the “non-delegation doctrine,” which holds that Congress cannot delegate its legislative powers to the executive branch. When agencies issue broad regulations, the argument goes, they are effectively legislating, thereby violating the Constitution’s separation of powers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Supreme Court considers derailing federal vaccine mandates

Conservative justices on the Supreme Court appeared to signal a belief that the Biden administration may have overreached in ordering private companies to require that staff be vaccinated or subject to regular testing. But a separate requirement that health care workers at institutions receiving federal funds be immunized may be judged to be on firmer […] The post Supreme Court considers derailing federal vaccine mandates appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Law.com

Supreme Court Revisits Immigration Detention

Today’s Supreme Court oral arguments present cases that are fundamentally about the reasonable outer limits for immigration detention. The Supreme Court has an opportunity to help ensure that the United States has a fundamental fairness in immigration cases that far too few nations have. What You Need to Know.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Poll finds most Americans oppose overturning Roe v Wade as Supreme Court to rule in critical abortion case

A majority of Americans do not want the US Supreme Court to overturn the precedent established in a landmark case protecting the right to abortion care without excessive government intervention, according to a recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS.The results, which mirror similar surveys, come as the nation approaches the 49th anniversary of the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade, and the Supreme Court’s looming decision in a Mississippi case that could undermine decades of precedent.Sixty-nine per cent of Americans would oppose a decision that completely overturns Roe, with just 30 per cent in support.If the nation’s high court did...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Justices#Americans
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. Senate blocks change in the filibuster for voting rights bills

WASHINGTON — Every Republican in the U.S. Senate and two Democrats on Wednesday night rejected a proposed change in the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation, dealing a major blow to attempts in Congress to counter restrictive voting laws passed in the states. In a 48-52 vote, two Democrats — Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona […] The post U.S. Senate blocks change in the filibuster for voting rights bills appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Supreme Court passes on McGirt decision

WAHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to decide whether it would take another look at the McGirt ruling Tuesday, but the ruling was not listed on the court orders. In 2020, the high court ruled that parts of eastern Oklahoma remained an American Indian reservation. Gov....
OKLAHOMA STATE
Beaumont Enterprise

OPINION: Supreme Court jabbed Biden

President Biden has hit a rough stretch lately, and last week the Supreme Court handed him a defeat that could haunt the rest of his term. By a 6-3 vote, the court tossed out his executive order that businesses with more than 100 employees require them to get a Covid vaccine — or test regularly and wear a mask on the job.
BEAUMONT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
oakpark.com

Supreme Court enforces Republican opinions

Re: “Justices block 1 rule and allow 1.” Chicago Tribune. p. 1, Jan. 14:. With their decision to block the Occupational Safety and Health Administration from enforcing COVID-19 mitigation practices in the workplace, the Supreme Court has degenerated into a purely partisan farce. They argue that because COVID can be spread everywhere, not just in the workplace, it therefore is not a workplace health hazard. The absurdity of this argument reveals that the Republican-stacked Supreme Court intends to enforce Republican political opinions without even pretending to justify their fiats on Constitutional grounds.
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit News

Editorial: Court's vaccine ruling puts government in its place

Two years into the pandemic, the Supreme Court has finally established that the government has to operate within its defined powers, even in times of national emergency. The court, in a 6-3 ruling, struck down President Joe Biden's mandate that all employees of private firms with more than 100 workers be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus or tested weekly.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KAAL-TV

VIDEO: Supreme Court mandate ruling

(ABC 6 News) - The Supreme Court stopped a major push by the Biden administration to boost the nation's COVID-19 vaccination rate, a requirement that employees at large businesses get a vaccine or test regularly and wear a mask on the job. The court concluded the Biden administration overstepped its...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediamahima.com

SUPREME COURT LIMITS ETHANOL INDUSTRY

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away an industry group's bid to revive a decision made by the Environmental Protection Agency under former President Donald Trump to allow expanded sales of gasoline that has a higher ethanol blend, called E15. The actions by the justices dealt a blow to...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy