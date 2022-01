QURE's share price took a 30% dip following the release of its Phase-1/2 clinical trial data on its Pipeline Therapy AMT-131 for the treatment of Huntington's Disease. uniQure N.V. (QURE) is currently trading at around $20, close to its 52-week low of $18.70. The share price took a 30% dip after the release of Phase-1/2 data on its pipeline therapy AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington's Disease. I believe this 30% dip was an overreaction by the market given the company's robust Phase-3 clinical trial results on their lead pipeline therapy Etranacogene Dezaparvovec (AMT-061) for the treatment of Hemophilia-B.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO