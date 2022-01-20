ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

BREAKING RECORD: Greene County receives more than 1,000 COVID-19 positive cases

By Christina Randall
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Omicron is continuing to turn up the pressure for local hospitals. On Thursday, January 20, Kendra Findley, administrator of Community Health and Epidemiology, tweeted that Greene County received 1,034 COVID cases on Wednesday.

Along with another record for COVID-19 cases, Findley also stated that Wastewater analysis is showing 99% to 100% of the COVID-19 cases in the county are the Omicron variant.

"It's so disheartening," Mistreatment of nurses around the Ozarks on the rise

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department updated its toolkit to help workplaces navigate the Omicron surge. First released in Sept. 2020, this updated toolkit will provide employers with guidance and resources to slow current and future surges of COVID-19 in their workplaces. The toolkit includes quarantine and isolation guidance, prevention strategies and sample policies, testing information, vaccination information, exposure notification templates, and printable flyers.

Guest
3d ago

Keep that chant going we know that’s all you can do because you would hate to talk about this failed policies of this administration

Reply
2
