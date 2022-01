On January 23, 2022, at approximately 10:34 am The Oregon State Police began a pursuit with a black Nissan Pathfinder after the driver was observed assaulting a female passenger. The pursuit began in Eugene, entered Springfield, and then returned to Eugene. The vehicle drove onto a bike path behind the Valley River Mall endangering bicyclists and pedestrians while continuing to elude. Due to the ongoing danger to the community, an Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife pickup contacted the vehicle. The Pathfinder lost control and spun to a stop down an embankment.

1 DAY AGO