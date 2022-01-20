ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Utah Jazz keep losing leads and what were they trying to do defensively

By David Locke
lockedonjazz.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Utah Jazz lost to one the NBA’s worst teams the Houston Rockets last night. THis is the 7th bad loss of the season for the Utah Jazz. What has happened to this group and how concerned should we be? The Utah Jazz have blown 7 double digit leads in the...

www.lockedonjazz.net

Comments / 0

Related
lockedonjazz.net

POSTCAST – Utah Jazz bench drives the Jazz to the win over the Detroit Pistons

Without Donovan Mitchell the Utah Jazz were able to beat the Detroit Pistons. The bench unit lead the way for the Utah Jazz as they were able to have success with the small lineup. The Jazz got the much needed win and Eric Paschall and Trent Forrest gave the Jazz the bounce they needed — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kevin Durant, Nets set to part ways with 4-time All-Star

It is clear at this point that the Brooklyn Nets are looking to shake up their roster ahead of the upcoming February trade deadline. Whispers of a James Harden exit have already emerged, while reports of a potential trade for promising big man Nic Claxton have also surfaced. Another name...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Boone
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Eric Paschall
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Utah Jazz#Podcast Network#Occidental College#The Houston Rockets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Comments On Getting Benched: "He's Lying. Russell Westbrook Doesn't Get Benched... You Must Be Affected That You Got Benched."

Despite being brought in to help the Los Angeles Lakers compete for an NBA Championship, Russell Westbrook has had a seemingly negative impact on the franchise. So much so that he has been deemed as arguably the biggest flaw in the Lakers' roster this year. Moreover, against the Lakers' loss...
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Make Significant New Decision On Anthony Davis

The Lakers are desperate for help. It appears it’s on the way in the form of none other than Anthony Davis. Davis has been upgraded to questionable and has a chance to play when the Lakers battle the Miami Heat on Sunday. AD is officially a game-time decision. Davis,...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy