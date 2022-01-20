ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbados PM sworn in after 2nd consecutive elections sweep

By DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley was sworn in for a second term Thursday after her party appeared to have swept every legislative seat in the first elections the island nation held as a republic since casting off the British monarchy. Mottley's Barbados Labor...

