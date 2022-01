Want a really close view on the Steam Deck in action? Hellish Quart developer Kubold recently had a Steam Deck devkit delivered so they took a video. Can't say I had heard of Hellish Quart until seeing the video either. It's a physics based, realistic, 3D sword duelling game set in the 17th century and you know what? It looks like a huge amount of fun actually! Not only that, it appears to now work just fine with Steam Play Proton. The developer mentioned they will be updating the game to have controller glyphs for the moves list, which it will need to get Verified properly and it's something that should benefit all gamepad players.

